Former Penn State defensive back Titcus Pettigrew's career on the gridiron isn't over quite yet.

Pettigrew was named the fourth head coach of the Bolingbrook High School football team in Illinois.

Pending Board approval, we would like to introduce to you the next Head Football Coach at Bolingbrook High School, Mr. Titcus Pettigrew! Coach Pettigrew becomes only the 4th head coach in our Program’s History (R. Wrather, ‘74-‘77; P. Acton, ‘78-‘01; J. Ivlow, ‘02-‘22). pic.twitter.com/PGFZqLWP7D — BHS Athletics (@BHSRaiders) December 8, 2022

The former defensive back played at Penn State for three years, as a receiver in his first year and then a defensive back in his last two years.

Pettigrew racked up stats in 1997-2000, had two interceptions as a defensive back and also played basketball at Penn State.

He signed with the then-San Diego Chargers for a short time after he got out of college.

