Former Penn State defensive back Titcus Pettigrew's career on the gridiron isn't over quite yet.

Pettigrew was named the fourth head coach of the Bolingbrook High School football team in Illinois.

The former defensive back played at Penn State for three years, as a receiver in his first year and then a defensive back in his last two years.

Pettigrew racked up stats in 1997-2000, had two interceptions as a defensive back and also played basketball at Penn State.

He signed with the then-San Diego Chargers for a short time after he got out of college.

