Penn State Football Media Day August 6 Stacy Collins on Field

Coach Stacy Collins watches his players respond to interview questions from members of the press during Penn State Football's media day on Saturday, Aug 6, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. 

 Regan Gross | The Daily Collegian

A former Penn State long snapper announced his transfer destination Wednesday.

Michael Wright, a redshirt sophomore, will transfer to Boston College, he announced on Twitter.

Wright did not see any game action over his two seasons with the Nittany Lions but was recognized as an Academic All-Big Ten selection after posting the team’s highest cumulative GPA.

With  Patrick Mannelly Award winner Chris Stoll out of eligibility, Penn State is now down two players at the position. 

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags