A former Penn State long snapper announced his transfer destination Wednesday.

Michael Wright, a redshirt sophomore, will transfer to Boston College, he announced on Twitter.

Wright did not see any game action over his two seasons with the Nittany Lions but was recognized as an Academic All-Big Ten selection after posting the team’s highest cumulative GPA.

With Patrick Mannelly Award winner Chris Stoll out of eligibility, Penn State is now down two players at the position.

