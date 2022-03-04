micah parsons training camp ap
Michael Owen Baker/AP Photo

He played running back in high school, wanted to in college and now Micah Parsons is back at the position… in Madden 22.

Parsons announced on Twitter that a running back version of his Madden card will be available Friday on Madden Ultimate Team.

At 97 overall, Parsons is listed as a power back.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.