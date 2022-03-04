He played running back in high school, wanted to in college and now Micah Parsons is back at the position… in Madden 22.
Parsons announced on Twitter that a running back version of his Madden card will be available Friday on Madden Ultimate Team.
I told you before I could've been like Derrick Henry if I played RB...Time to break the game!! 👀 let’s bring the boom! Line me up in the backfield in @EASPORTS_MUT tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/pBa4auxFV9— Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 4, 2022
At 97 overall, Parsons is listed as a power back.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
Offseason workouts are well underway for Penn State.