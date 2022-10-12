Penn State's former linebacker Micah Parsons is adding to his accolades.

The now-Dallas Cowboys linebacker was awarded the NFL's Week 5 NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Cowboys' 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Parsons racked up five tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble at the end of the game to put the win out of reach for the Rams.

This is the Defensive Rookie of the Year's first weekly accolade of the season.

