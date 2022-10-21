Former Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda is making a difference on and off the field.

Cabinda, now a fullback on the Detroit Lions, was announced as the Week 7 NFLPA Community MVP after making two visits to Detroit-area schools, which was part of a year-long tour where he provides fun days for students doing STEM activities.

The Week 7 NFLPA Community MVP is Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda after he made two visits in the past week to local schools. These sessions were part of a weekly, season-long tour where he hosts fun-filled days featuring STEM learning activities and prizes. pic.twitter.com/B9uK9hSdm8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2022

NFLPA Community MVP is awarded to the player in the NFL who is making a difference off the field.

Cabinda made a $10,000 donation to Athletes for Charity on his behalf as part of his contribution to Detroit-area schools.

