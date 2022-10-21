Cardinals Lions Football

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) pulls away from Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) to score during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Former Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda is making a difference on and off the field.

Cabinda, now a fullback on the Detroit Lions, was announced as the Week 7 NFLPA Community MVP after making two visits to Detroit-area schools, which was part of a year-long tour where he provides fun days for students doing STEM activities.

NFLPA Community MVP is awarded to the player in the NFL who is making a difference off the field.

Cabinda made a $10,000 donation to Athletes for Charity on his behalf as part of his contribution to Detroit-area schools.

