Sam Ficken field goal

Penn State's Sam Ficken (97) makes a field goal during the game against Indiana in Memorial Stadium. After his first attempt was blocked, Ficken made two field goals to help bring the Lions their 13-7 win.

A former Penn State kicker has found himself a new NFL home.

Sam Ficken signed a practice squad deal with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday.

Despite trying him out prior to Week 3, Detroit held off on signing Ficken. In Week 5, however, the Lions refrained from attempting a field goal, potentially playing a role in the signing.

Ficken has now signed a contract with eight NFL teams since he left the Nittany Lions in 2015.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags