A former Penn State kicker has found himself a new NFL home.

Sam Ficken signed a practice squad deal with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday.

#Lions sign K Sam Ficken to the Practice Squad — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 11, 2022

Despite trying him out prior to Week 3, Detroit held off on signing Ficken. In Week 5, however, the Lions refrained from attempting a field goal, potentially playing a role in the signing.

Ficken has now signed a contract with eight NFL teams since he left the Nittany Lions in 2015.

