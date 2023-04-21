Penn State vs Minnesota, Defensive end Shaka Toney (18)

Defensive end Shaka Toney (18) sits on the field after a play during the game against Minnesota at TCF Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. No. 17 Minnesota defeated No. 4 Penn State 31-26.

 Caitlin Lee

Former Penn State and current Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney won't be playing in the 2023 season.

The NFL announced Toney, as well as Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore from the Detroit Lions, are suspended through at least the end of the 2023 season for betting on games in the 2022 season.

Toney and the other suspended players can apply for reinstatement after one year.

"We have cooperated fully with the NFL's investigation since receiving notice and support the league's findings and actions," Washington said about Toney's suspension. "All further questions on the topic should be directed to the NFL League Office."

The third-year player was drafted by the Commanders in 2021 and has played in 26 games through two seasons, racking up 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Toney played for the Nittany Lions from 2016 to 2020, playing in 47 games and making 22 starts. He finished his Penn State career with 20.5 sacks, which ranks No. 8 in program history, He was named All-Big Ten first team in 2020.

Lions players Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams were also suspended but for only the first six games of the regular season.

NEW FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags