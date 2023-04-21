Former Penn State and current Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney won't be playing in the 2023 season.

The NFL announced Toney, as well as Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore from the Detroit Lions, are suspended through at least the end of the 2023 season for betting on games in the 2022 season.

NFL announced Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore of the Detroit Lions, and Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders, are suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. These players may petition for reinstatement… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2023

Toney and the other suspended players can apply for reinstatement after one year.

"We have cooperated fully with the NFL's investigation since receiving notice and support the league's findings and actions," Washington said about Toney's suspension. "All further questions on the topic should be directed to the NFL League Office."

The third-year player was drafted by the Commanders in 2021 and has played in 26 games through two seasons, racking up 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Toney played for the Nittany Lions from 2016 to 2020, playing in 47 games and making 22 starts. He finished his Penn State career with 20.5 sacks, which ranks No. 8 in program history, He was named All-Big Ten first team in 2020.

Lions players Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams were also suspended but for only the first six games of the regular season.

NEW FOOTBALL COVERAGE