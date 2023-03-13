Fiesta Bowl, Kevin Givens (3)

Defensive tackle Kevin Givens (3) sacks Jake Browning (3) during the 47th Fiesta Bowl matchup held at the University of Phoenix in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. The Nittany Lions defeated the Huskies, 35-28

An ex-Penn Stater received a contract extension during the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period.

Former Nittany Lions’ defensive tackle and the San Francisco 49ers agreed on a one-year extension worth $2.1 million after spending the past four seasons with the franchise.

Givens was signed as an undrafted free agent by the 49ers in 2019. 

In San Francisco, Givens has played in 40 games, tallying three career sacks, 51 total tackles and a forced fumble.

