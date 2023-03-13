An ex-Penn Stater received a contract extension during the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period.

Former Nittany Lions’ defensive tackle and the San Francisco 49ers agreed on a one-year extension worth $2.1 million after spending the past four seasons with the franchise.

The #49ers have signed DL Kevin Givens to a one-year extension through the 2023 season. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) March 13, 2023

Givens was signed as an undrafted free agent by the 49ers in 2019.

In San Francisco, Givens has played in 40 games, tallying three career sacks, 51 total tackles and a forced fumble.

