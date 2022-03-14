On former Penn Stater won't have to worry about finding a new NFL team for the upcoming season.

The Washington Commanders resigned the defensive back Troy Apke to a one-year deal, according to his agency.

The 2022-23 season will be Apke's fifth in Washington — he was drafted in the fourth round with the 109th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft by Washington.

Apke played in all 17 games last season and made four solo tackles.

Through his four seasons in the NFL, Apke totaled 50 appearances with nine starts, 66 total tackles, four pass deflections and one interception.

