Buffalo, Lamont Wade (38)

Safety Lamont Wade (38) celebrates after stopping Buffalo offense during the game against Buffalo at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Penn State defeated Buffalo 45-13.

 Caitlin Lee

A Penn State football alumnus earned himself a roster spot in the USFL on Wednesday.

Safety Lamont Wade was one of the two players signed by the Tampa Bay Bandits as a free agent, the team announced on its Twitter account.

Wade, who was a Nittany Lion from 2017-2020, joins former Penn State cornerback and teammate Christian Campbell in Tampa Bay. Campbell played for the blue and white from 2014-2017.

Wade went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft and later signed with the Potsdam Royals, a team in the German Football League.

