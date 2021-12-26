Ex-Penn State football cornerback Amani Oruwariye placed on injured reserve, out for season

After having a career year in an otherwise disappointing season, a former Penn State defensive back will now sit out the rest of the campaign.

The Detroit Lions placed cornerback Amani Oruwariye on injured reserve earlier this week, ending his 2021 season.

#Lions announce following roster moves:Placed CB Amani Oruwariye on Reserve/InjuredElevated LB Tavante Beckett, LB Curtis Bolton and TE Shane Zylstra from the practice squad to the active/inactive list as Covid-19 Replacements — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 25, 2021

Despite the Lions just having two wins on the year, Oruwariye was a major standout in his third NFL season. He picked up 55 total tackles with six interceptions, good for third in the league before his injury.

