You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Ex-Penn State football cornerback Amani Oruwariye placed on injured reserve, out for season

Amani Oruwariye AP
David Zalubowski/AP

After having a career year in an otherwise disappointing season, a former Penn State defensive back will now sit out the rest of the campaign.

The Detroit Lions placed cornerback Amani Oruwariye on injured reserve earlier this week, ending his 2021 season.

Despite the Lions just having two wins on the year, Oruwariye was a major standout in his third NFL season. He picked up 55 total tackles with six interceptions, good for third in the league before his injury.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters