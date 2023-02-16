Chargers Whisenhunt Football

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt watches warmups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla. Whisenhunt has been relieved of his duties as the Chargers offensive coordinator. The team announced the move Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, a day after they defeated the Chicago Bears. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

 Phelan M. Ebenhack

A former Penn State assistant is joining Alabama in an off-field role.

Ken Whisenhunt, a former NFL head coach and Nittany Lion offensive analyst, is joining the Crimson Tide as a special assistant to the head coach

Whisenhunt‘s name and title have already been added to the program’s staff directory.

The former Arizona Cardinals head coach and Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator served under James Franklin for the past two seasons before heading to Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags