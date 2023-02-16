A former Penn State assistant is joining Alabama in an off-field role.

Ken Whisenhunt, a former NFL head coach and Nittany Lion offensive analyst, is joining the Crimson Tide as a special assistant to the head coach

Whisenhunt‘s name and title have already been added to the program’s staff directory.

The former Arizona Cardinals head coach and Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator served under James Franklin for the past two seasons before heading to Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

