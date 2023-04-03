Penn State will continue its tradition of having a representative on an annual NFL Draft special.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. will join a long line of former Nittany Lions to appear on ESPN’s “Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL.”

Last year, wide receiver Jahan Dotson made an appearance on the show, while linebacker Micah Parsons appeared the year before.

Other former Penn State players to grace the screen over the years include Saquon Barkley, KJ Hamler, Trace McSorley, Christian Hackenberg, Adrian Amos and John Urschel.

Porter tallied 27 tackles and eight pass deflections this past season and is expected to be one of the first defensive backs selected in this year’s draft.

