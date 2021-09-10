Before Beaver Stadium’s gates open at 1 p.m. for Penn State’s season opener Saturday, make sure you’re caught up on parking around the venue.

Day-of parking can no longer be purchased at specific lots around the stadium. In a new change for this season, it can only be purchased in Lot 100 of Innovation Park. Sales are subject to availability and will run until kickoff or when parking is sold out.

Sales can be paid with cash or card, but card will require an additional fee.

Fans are required to display parking permits on their rear-view mirrors, and they will be scanned upon entry. Direction to individual lots will be on the back of parking permits.

If game-day parking sells out, fans will also be able to park at the East, Nittany, Eisenhower and HUB parking decks while space is available.

