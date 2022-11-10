‘Everyone’s talking about it’ | Chop Robinson set for reunion as Penn State football hosts Maryland

A billboard hung on Interstate 95 in Baltimore, southwest of downtown. It contained the image of 14 Penn State players atop a bold message: “Maryland to Happy Valley.”

Penn State billboard on 95 in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/z9TmjFiLiU — Jeff Ermann (@Jeff_Ermann) August 16, 2022

Demeioun “Chop” Robinson, formerly one of the top defensive recruits in the country, stood second from the right on the billboard.

Despite playing in 13 games over his first season with Maryland, Robinson decided he wasn’t satisfied and transferred to Penn State after his freshman year.

“Let’s say you dated a pretty girl, and you thought that girl was really special,” Robinson’s father, John Robinson, told The Daily Collegian. “But eventually you find out maybe she’s not checking all the boxes that you want.”

Months after packing his bags for Pennsylvania, Chop has defined himself as one of the most dominant defensive weapons on Penn State’s roster, a weapon that can and will be used against his former team on Saturday.

“He’s definitely been talking about this game since he transferred to Penn State,” John said. “He’s been saying, ‘I can’t wait to play Maryland.’”

Today, Chop stands at 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds, tantalizing opposing offensive linemen and smothering quarterbacks. But 19 years ago, he was just a baby, a “very, very fat baby,” John said.

Weighing 10 pounds at birth, Chop’s neighbor gifted him with the nickname “Pork Chop” for his plump stature, a name that shortened and stuck around through his youth football days, only to reemerge as his full-time title years later.

“I feel like everybody knows me as Chop or Pork Chop,” Chop said at Penn State’s media day in August, “so why not keep that name? It’s good marketing.”

Long before he could even begin to market himself for monetization — like he’s capable of in the era of name, image and likeness — Chop surrounded himself with some of the best players in the state from a young age, making his name known before even getting to high school.

His youth football team — the Montgomery Village Chiefs — once represented NFL Pro Bowlers Stefon and Trevon Diggs, while Chop’s team consisted of USC star wide receiver Jordan Addison, two-time Kent State 1,000-yard rusher Marquez Cooper and about 12 others currently playing Division I football, according to John.

“There was a lot of good talent that came through that program,” John said.

After completing youth ball, Chop made an immediate impact at the high school level, playing varsity as a freshman at Clarksburg High School before transferring to Quince Orchard that offseason.

While playing varsity as a sophomore at his new school, Chop’s first few months were filled with obstacles, originally slotted in as fourth-string and having to prove to head coach John Kelley that he could play among the more experienced players ahead of him.

“He didn’t start right away, but as a couple weeks went on, he just kept making so many plays in practice,” Kelley told the Collegian. “You could see, especially in his first step, just how quick he was.”

Similar to his speed off of the break, Chop quickly rose up the depth chart, making his first start in the 2018 playoffs, eventually helping Quince Orchard win a state title that winter.

The next season, Chop broke out, a sudden development that shocked both his head coach and father.

“I knew he was special, but I didn’t see it yet,” John said. “All my friends were saying, ‘Chop is special, Chop is real good.’ And I was saying, ‘He’s alright.’”

Before John could even notice it, Chop was on his way to the national spotlight, picking up a number of Division I offers — first from Rutgers and then from major programs like Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

Through the 5-star rankings and offers from national powerhouses, Chop wanted to stay home, even against his father’s wishes, who wanted him to go somewhere farther.

“He was trying to change the culture at Maryland,” John said. “He thought that by him being a top player going there, more top players, as far as his brothers were concerned, would stay there.”

In his first year with the Terrapins, Chop put himself among the best freshman defensive players in the country, playing in all 13 games and tallying 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

If a first impression was a lasting impression, Chop looked to be on his way to cementing his name among the Maryland natives who paved their way to the NFL through the homegrown program.

When Maryland named its fourth defensive coordinator in four years, however, Chop and his father began to question the fit and decided that entering the transfer portal was the best option.

“Most coaches won’t be there your whole career in college,” John said. “So, as far as what he was looking for, he just felt like he needed to go to a different place.”

Just after entering the transfer portal in late March, Chop was swarmed with interest from east to west — experiencing high school recruitment all over again. The schools on top of his list were Penn State, USC and Oregon.

With boxes needing to be checked in order for Chop to commit to a school, the need for his position was a major one.

Oddly enough, Chop’s entrance into the transfer portal came just a week before a James Franklin press conference where he told reporters that he was “looking into” the transfer portal for a new defensive end.

“Very similar to what we did with [Arnold Ebiketie], we got to find somebody that can come in and help us with edge pressure and affecting the quarterback,” Franklin said in April.

Ebiketie was one of the best edge rushers in the country last season, his lone year in Happy Valley after transferring from Temple prior to the 2021 season. He’s now a starting defensive end on the Atlanta Falcons.

As another product of Maryland high school football, Ebiketie reached out during Chop's brief stint in the portal last spring, selling Penn State as the best option for him.

“He told me it was just a big change from his previous school to here and the development he had once he got here,” Chop said. “I paid attention to that. I watched his film from his old school, and then once he got here — it was completely different.”

Nine games into his first season with the Nittany Lions, it’s hard not to make comparisons between Chop and Ebiketie, given their breakout performances after transferring.

While defensive end Adisa Isaac never played beside Ebiketie due to his season-ending injury prior to last season, he has noticed similarities in the way Chop and “AK” conduct themselves on the edge.

“He’s very similar to AK, just that initial burst,” Isaac said Tuesday. “He's very quick. He’s getting great. He's going to be a phenomenal player.”

For John, it’s a surreal experience watching “plump” — another nickname John uses for his son — make plays on some of the biggest stages in college football every week.

In his first game as a Nittany Lion, Chop delivered big, recording a quarterback hurry on the final play of the game to put Penn State on top, 35-31, over Purdue.

“I had goosebumps,” John, who was watching the game on TV, said of the play. “I still feel like he’s that little kid running around.”

Not such a little kid anymore, Chop will have a major spotlight shined on him when he faces his former team on Saturday.

Chop has been the talk of the Robinsons’ neighborhood in southwest Maryland throughout the fall but especially in the week leading up to his reunion with the Terrapins.

“A lot of my friends and the people around Maryland,” John said, “everyone’s talking about it.”