James Franklin speaks to the analysts during College GameDay at the HUB-Robeson Center lawn on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

In one week, Penn Staters will be setting their alarm clocks early.

ESPN’s College GameDay announced Saturday that it will make the trip to Happy Valley for the Nittany Lions’ White Out matchup with Auburn next weekend.

It will mark the fifth-straight year the show will be at Penn State since 2017.

Sitting at 2-0, Penn State will face the also undefeated Tigers at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

