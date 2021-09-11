In one week, Penn Staters will be setting their alarm clocks early.
ESPN’s College GameDay announced Saturday that it will make the trip to Happy Valley for the Nittany Lions’ White Out matchup with Auburn next weekend.
State College, we're coming! @AuburnFootball vs @PennStateFball on Saturday 🏈 pic.twitter.com/odWgVdkDz9— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 12, 2021
It will mark the fifth-straight year the show will be at Penn State since 2017.
Sitting at 2-0, Penn State will face the also undefeated Tigers at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.
Penn State opened its homestand with a victory on Saturday.