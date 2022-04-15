What exactly is Joe Paterno’s “legacy?”

Is it his 409 wins at one of the most football-rich universities in the country? What about the Paterno Library, which “symbolizes the substantial and lasting contributions to the academic life and educational excellence that the Paterno family has made,” according to former Penn State President Rodney Erickson?

Maybe his “legacy” is a combination of those two things — as many Penn Staters would have you believe — or maybe it’s better explained by his November 2011 firing after he allegedly failed to properly handle the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse case that saw Sandusky sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison.

ESPN’s E60 explores this complex question in its latest documentary, aptly titled “The Paterno Legacy.” Through interviews with former Penn State President Graham Spanier, former Vice President Gary Schultz, Nittany Lion lettermen and Sandusky himself, investigative reporter John Barr examines the case that placed a cloud of division over Happy Valley.

In one corner: the “Paterno did everything he was supposed to do” crowd. In the other: the group that says he should’ve done more. And “The Paterno Legacy” captures the views of both.

It’s abundantly clear that this isn’t an ill-intentioned hit piece striving to simply air out dirty laundry, nor is it all fluff. For the most part, ESPN gives its audience an authentic look at the everyday discourse that Penn Staters take part in regarding their once-beloved — or still beloved, depending on who you ask — head football coach.

Barr interviewed Spanier from his home (in which the latter was wearing an ankle bracelet due to house arrest) and questioned the former Penn State president on a multitude of topics, including the removal of the Paterno statue from the perimeter of Beaver Stadium.

“Big mistake, that is rewriting history,” Spanier said. “They even went through the trouble of re-landscaping the area where it was so that nobody can tell where it was or that it was ever there. That’s just wrong.”

The documentary also focuses on Aaron Fisher’s — Victim 1 in the Sandusky case — experiences and life after he was allegedly abused in Sandusky’s basement.

RELATED

+3 A survivor's lifetime process of navigating Jerry Sandusky's sexual abuse Because Aaron Fisher was the first survivor to come forward, former Penn State defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky was found guilty on 45 counts of child sexual abuse and was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in 2012.

Fisher offered his own opinion on Paterno’s legacy, too.

“I mean, he was a really good football coach,” Fisher said in his 1-on-1 sit-down with Barr. “To me, his legacy is that football program.”

Barr speaks to Sandusky in the closing minutes of the hour-long program, a man who maintains his innocence despite his appeals for a new trial being denied multiple times.

“The best thing I can do for Joe Paterno’s legacy is to demonstrate how he should’ve been exonerated,” Sandusky said in a recorded phone interview with Barr. “The only way he can get exonerated is if I’m exonerated.”

Others interviewed include Paterno’s son Jay Paterno, former Nittany Lion quarterback Matt McGloin, former cornerback Mike Wallace, former Penn State and NFL linebacker Matt Millen, sports anchor Bob Costas and sports journalist Howard Bryant.

So should Joe Paterno have stayed a “revered patriarch,” or should he be a “reviled pariah?” It’s up to you.

Much like the featured Fraser Street mosaic celebrates Paterno’s 409 wins, the public’s opinion on “JoePa” isn’t black and white — and ESPN doesn’t paint it to be that way.

The documentary will premiere Monday at 8 p.m. on ESPN and will be available on demand on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.