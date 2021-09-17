In anticipation of Penn State’s matchup with Auburn, ESPN’s College GameDay crew addressed the media ahead of the show’s broadcast Saturday morning.

Hosting the production every year since 2017 — the only school to do so — Happy Valley is no stranger to Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the GameDay team.

However, according to Rece Davis, this year’s visit is much different than the other 22 appearances GameDay has made in State College.

“This is an unusual matchup in the regular season,” Davis said. “And this is the year in which we are celebrating the return of the fans.”

Last season, the crew made the trip to Happy Valley for Penn State’s Halloween matchup with Ohio State — originally scheduled as 2020’s White Out.

But with fans neither permitted in the GameDay pit nor in Beaver Stadium, last season’s “White Out” tradition lost all the energy that makes the game’s atmosphere so special.

“It was so bizarre to do the game last year,” Herbstreit said. “Just have that experience, to look around what's usually a White Out or an epic scene… and hear just a few claps after a big play.”

According to Herbstreit, welcoming back a full stadium for this year’s game will be nothing short of “electric.”

“Watching the game last week against Ball State felt like Michigan or Ohio State was there,” Herbstreit said. “I can’t imagine what this is going to be like.”

While Herbstreit detailed how the “pent-up energy” from Nittany Lion fans will make this year’s White Out unique, he surely has some idea what Saturday night will look like having been to one so many times.

“[The white out] is one of my favorite stops,” Herbstreit said. “It's the choreography, it's the sense of community… it’s what makes college football college football.”

Traveling from stadium to stadium every week, the GameDay crew knows college football more than just about anyone.

So why travel to Happy Valley when a higher-ranked matchup between Alabama and Florida is taking place on the same day?

According to Davis, the decision was about “celebrating the sport as a whole.”

“Alabama - Florida is going to be a great game with a terrific environment,” Davis said. “But to me, this is the place to be on this college football Saturday.”

While an in-conference matchup between the Gators and Crimson Tide may have more on the line, the White Out’s atmosphere isn't the only reason the Gameday crew believes Saturday night in Beaver Stadium will be special.

The fact that Auburn, an out-of-conference powerhouse, is in town makes State College a more unique spot than Gainesville, Florida, or any other college town this weekend.

“Typically this White Out weekend is reserved for Michigan or Ohio State,” Davis said. “To have Auburn come in for it is going to be cool.”

Penn State and Auburn both enter Saturday’s matchup with undefeated records, but the two teams have taken very different paths to Week 3.

The Nittany Lions have defeated two very capable teams, No. 12 Wisconsin and last year’s MAC champion Ball State.

Meanwhile, Auburn has rolled over two “throw away” opponents in Akron and Alabama State.

Because of Auburn’s lack of play against a respected program in 2021, ESPN’s lead broadcaster Chris Fowler believes there’s still much to learn about the Tigers' attack.

“I watched Auburn's first two games, and I have a lot of questions based on the level of competition that we’re going to get answered on Saturday,” Fowler said. “The first two games — the scores are misleading If you watch, [Auburn] was sloppy in a lot of areas.”

“They know they need to play better on offense in this game than they have the first two against much, much better competition.”

With a first-year head coach in Bryan Harsin, it makes it even more difficult for coaches and TV college football analysts alike to analyze the Tigers.

“You look at everything from what Harsin has done at Boise State and as an assistant coach along the way,” Fowler. “What the transfer portal means — you're now researching guys from all different programs and what they did.”’

“There's nothing quite like preparation for college football.”

While it may be challenging for James Franklin and his coaching staff to fully analyze what Auburn is capable of ahead of kickoff, one group has proven to be a clear strength for the Tigers this season: running backs.

Through two games, Tigers’ tandem of Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter have combined for 498 yards and four touchdowns.

Against Alabama State last weekend, Hunter — the Tigers No. 2 running back —rushed for 147 yards on only eight carries.

According to ESPN’s David Pollack, Bigsby is one of the “best” at his position in the country.

“Tank Bigsby’s a man,” Pollack said. “He is going to be the best back you’ve seen. He’s really, really good.”

Despite Auburn’s lackluster strength of schedule, does the Gameday crew believe Bigsby is the “real deal”?

According to Herbstreit, he is.

“He is a typical SEC running back, 6-feet, 208 pounds, runs downhill,” Herbstreit said. “Penn State fans are going to be impressed with him.”

What Herbstreit believes to be Auburn’s biggest question is the team’s receiving core, which lost its top three receivers from a year ago.

Auburn’s quarterback Bo Nix has had a rough split in away games during his career, but Herbstreit believes if the Tigers offense can’t get it done on Saturday, it’s not necessarily all Nix’s fault.

“To beat Penn State you have to have a balanced attack,” Herbstreit said. “If the Auburn receivers, [who] we don’t know a lot about, are going to make some plays, they have a shot to win this game… if they don’t, don’t blame it all on Bo Nix.”

