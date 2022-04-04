Ten years after the fallout of former Penn State defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky's sex abuse case and the subsequent firing of head coach Joe Paterno, a new documentary on the matter is set to premiere.

E60 and ESPN released the first trailer for “The Paterno Legacy”, an upcoming documentary on the life of Paterno both on and off the field.

In what seemed like an instant, Penn State football icon Joe Paterno went from revered patriarch to reviled pariah. Now, ten years after the Penn State sex abuse scandal, E60 looks at The Paterno Legacy. pic.twitter.com/VleWpbtoje — E60 (@E60) April 3, 2022

Paterno is the winningest coach in college football history with 409 career wins, all with the Nittany Lions, but leaves behind a complicated legacy after a bitter end to an otherwise legendary career.

Set to premiere April 18, the E60 special is set to feature a number of well known individuals.

“When I look at my father, I see a guy who was a revered patriarch,” Paternos's son, Jay, said in the trailer.

The trailer also features a phone call from Sandusky, potentially signally his role in the premier.

