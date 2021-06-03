Penn State has come a long way from its days of strictly being “Linebacker University.”

During the James Franklin era, the Nittany Lions have been able to produce next-level talent at several different positions, with running back in particular being one of the bright spots in recent memory.

That won’t change in 2021, as the blue and white present both talent and depth in a backfield filled with returners ready to play big roles.

After a sudden medical retirement from Journey Brown and a season-ending injury for presumed No. 1 Noah Cain, a large amount of opportunities opened up for younger backs.

With the majority of the returning group having experience at a high level, it sets Penn State up for another successful year when it comes to running the football.

The potential for success in the room starts at the top with Cain, who sustained a leg injury in the first drive against Indiana last season that would keep him out for the year.

When he was on the field in 2019, he showed impressive flashes of talent. Cain led Penn State to a close 17-12 win at Iowa, in which he rushed for 102 yards and scored the lone second-half touchdown for the Nittany Lions.

The expectations for the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native were he would have no issues taking over Brown’s spot as the lead back in 2020, but once he went down against the Hoosiers, a group of young ball-carriers had to step up.

Subsequently, the trio of Devyn Ford and freshmen Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes received a volume of snaps that may have been unthinkable just a few weeks prior to the season.

While the offense went through some struggles in the beginning of the season, it was clear this group was able to improve over the course of nine games, leading to plenty of optimism for what is shaping up to be a talented and healthy backfield in 2021.

While the book is still out on Cain’s health, the most recent reports are that he participated in some spring activities, likely putting him on track for the start of the season.

If that holds true, then there is little argument against him being the primary runner for new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Cain’s ability to use both speed and physicality to put pressure on opposing defenses has been put on full display, and it will be nice to addition back into the Nittany Lion offense.

But the freshmen runners Lee and Holmes impressed in their time last season and were a driving force behind the four-game win streak Penn State ended the season on.

Both have the ability to pick up yards after contact and will continue their development as potential future No. 1 options for Penn State.

The mixture of youth and experience is intriguing when it comes to the group, but Franklin was still not complacent and added another face to the room. Baylor graduate transfer John Lovett was added into the mix as another veteran piece to the puzzle.

Lovett has been playing college football since 2017 and had plenty of production in his time with the Bears, totaling 1,803 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns through his four seasons in Waco.

With at least five capable running backs in what should be a steady rotation, it will be interesting to see how the carries are spaced out once the season begins.

