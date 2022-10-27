The 2022 Penn State recruiting class has already made its fair share of waves this fall, from Drew Allar to Nick Singleton to Kaytron Allen to Abdul Carter. However, one of the more surprising members of the group — both for his on-field presence and his journey to Happy Valley — has generated quite a bit of buzz in the past week.

Interior offensive lineman Vega Ioane, a native of Graham, Washington, was a longtime Washington Huskies commit before a change in coaching staff led him to decommitting. Then, new Penn State special teams coordinator Stacy Collins, who had prior experience recruiting on the West Coast, swooped in with an offer to bring Ioane to Happy Valley.

It all came together quickly, and a surprise commitment from Ioane on National Signing Day in December polished off a group that finished tied for the highest-rated recruiting class in James Franklin’s Penn State tenure.

“He kind of loved the thing of Penn State, getting an opportunity to go away a little bit and just concentrate on school and football and just worry about that part of his life,” Eric Kurle, Ioane’s high school head coach, told The Daily Collegian. “Stacy's a really good recruiter and a really good guy I trust, so I felt that he would take care of him over there in the fall.”

Fast forward 10 months, and Ioane has taken his first snaps as a Nittany Lion, including a few in the White Out last Saturday — a moment coaches have said he was highly appreciative of.

As Penn State put the finishing touches on a blowout of Minnesota, Ioane stepped in at right guard with a handful of starters still on the field. He blew open a hole for Nick Singleton to score his second touchdown of the night, quickly sending Twitter into a frenzy.

TOUCHDOWN: PSU 45, MINN 17NICK SINGLETON WITH HIS SECOND HOUSE CALL OF THE NIGHT pic.twitter.com/zwpszbuppc — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 23, 2022

Franklin said Tuesday that Ioane’s appearance against Minnesota wasn’t originally in the plan, and the Penn State staff hopes to redshirt him this season. However, Franklin added that they “may not be able to,” which may have something to do with the fact that starting left guard Landon Tengwall and second-string center Nick Dawkins have been inactive in recent weeks with injuries.

Ioane, who Kurle said didn’t play football in junior high and was unsure of the sport until the end of his freshman year of high school, has now gone from a surprising addition to the roster to someone coaches and players alike seem to be very high on.

“That man is strong as hell,” defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon said last week. “He’s gonna be one of them ones, like, very soon.”

After Penn State got thrashed in the trenches by Michigan two weeks ago, Franklin gave a number of comments about a need for his team to get bigger and more physical up front. Ioane, though young, might be part of that new wave at 6-foot-4 and 336 pounds.

He’s one of those guys, Franklin said, who’s “naturally” 340 pounds and looks more like he weighs 315 pounds. That’s appealing in itself, but Kurle and Franklin alike noted the agility he possesses with good size.

“He's very athletic [and] mobile. He's physical. Usually you don't have both of them. That kid can move,” Kurle said. “You look at him, and you feel like, ‘OK, he’s not fat. He’s a good looking 340.’ He’s not sloppy, let’s just say that.”

Beyond the field, Ioane’s gotten rave reviews thus far. Franklin said he held midseason meetings with offensive freshmen this week, and Ioane is full of energy and someone who’s “super appreciative” of where he’s at, dapping Franklin up as he walked out the door.

“I think the biggest thing is his work ethic and his physicality and understanding that this is the opportunity for him to help himself and his family,” Kurle said. “Maybe hopefully going to the next level of the NFL but with a college degree for sure.”

It’s yet to be seen exactly how much Ioane will be used the rest of the way — if at all — but his limited action this past weekend certainly caught plenty of eyes.

“Dynamic personality, he’s a great guy,” Kurle said. “You guys are gonna love him there.”

