There’s no debate, the White Out needs a fresh face

By Max Ralph

The answer to “Which game should be the 2021 White Out?” is that it shouldn’t be a question at all.

Each year, one of the greatest traditions in all of college sports is put to the tune of the most menacing opponent on Penn State’s schedule.

For the past eight contests, that has been a Big Ten opponent. Even further, each of those games has only been one of two teams: Ohio State or Michigan.

Since the inception of the White Out in 2004, Michigan has gotten the call six times and Ohio State five. Teams outside of the Big Ten have been featured just twice out of 16 years.

Sure, the rivalries between Penn State and two of the more storied programs in all of college football have produced more than enough instant-classic moments, such as the timeout heard ‘round the world in which Jim Harbaugh was forced to regroup his team before the game clock even started to tick.

But with the opportunity to face an SEC team at home, something that hasn’t happened since No. 3 Alabama traveled to Happy Valley in 2011, Penn State has the perfect opportunity to put the college football landscape on notice in Week 3 against Auburn.

For years, the SEC has been regarded as the mecca of college football thanks to powerhouses like Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida, Texas A&M and Auburn. The Big Ten has begun to creep into the shadow of the SEC, but many still regard it as the second or third-best conference in the nation.

Without having fans in the stands in 2020 and subsequently not having a White Out, the intrigue and anticipation for the 2021 contest could grow even higher than ever before.

The only other reasonable selection on the 2021 schedule is Michigan, and there’s a fair argument thanks to the tradition of the game, but it’s time to shake things up and take the full power of Beaver Stadium to the Auburn Tigers.

You can have another matchup with Michigan that causes it to use another timeout before the game starts, and it will be just as exciting as the first time. But what if the Nittany Lion faithful did that to an SEC team?

Using the ridiculous home-field advantage presented by a White Out would put Penn State in the best position to win its biggest nonconference matchup since the Crimson Tide rolled in and beat the blue and white, furthering the argument for SEC dominance over the Big Ten.

If Penn State comes out of the battle with Auburn victorious, it sets the Nittany Lions on a momentum-filled crash course through their 2021 schedule and begins to change the narrative that the Big Ten can’t compete with the SEC.

The hype around the Michigan game will additionally be at extremely high levels with or without a White Out thanks to fans returning to Beaver Stadium for the first time in two years.

So why not use the most powerful tradition in sports to welcome the Auburn Tigers into the shadow of Mount Nittany in a rare and extraordinarily unique situation?

Don’t fix what isn’t broken, keep the White Out with Michigan

By Justin Morganstein

Whether you’re a Penn State fan or not, it is well-known that a Beaver Stadium White Out is among the top atmospheres not just in college football but potentially all of sports.

107,000-plus fans draped in white with the lights of Beaver Stadium amplifying the already significant buzz in Happy Valley makes for a vibe unlike any other.

Over the past decade, the game has traditionally switched off each year between Ohio State and Michigan with a few other games, such as Pitt and Iowa, mixed in.

But next season, while there are a few games worthy of discussion, such as Auburn or Indiana, getting rid of the White Out for the Michigan game would be a critical mistake.

First off, how can anyone forget the special moment that occurred the last time Michigan came to Beaver Stadium in 2019, when the capacity crowd, along with hit song “Mo Bamba,” managed to make enough noise so Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had to take a timeout before the Wolverines could even get the initial snap off?

It was clear the Michigan offense was in a funk in the beginning of the game, as it watched Penn State take a 21-0 lead by the middle of the second quarter.

And while it was Penn State’s offense that seemed to struggle as the game progressed, Shea Patterson and company could not manage to put up enough points to make a comeback – making that chaotic start crucial to the outcome of the game.

That is just one of the many electrifying memories from Penn State-Michigan White Outs, which also include Saquon Barkley’s 69-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage in 2017 and the four-overtime thriller in 2013.

But while the Michigan game should remain a White Out, with a large portion of fans likely back in the stadium next season, the team should bring back the “Stripe Out” for the Auburn game in Week 3.

This was last done for the game against Pitt in 2019, which resulted in a 17-10 win for James Franklin’s team.

While it may not get the same hype and notoriety as a traditional White Out, this look makes the crowd pop and gets those in attendance excited for a unique experience.

With there potentially being multiple big home games this year, including at least one Stripe Out is a necessity and would be a nice filler for the prime-time matchup in Big Ten vs. SEC duel.