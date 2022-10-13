Jon LeDonne’s first impression of Tank Smith was no different than what numerous college coaches thought of him.

“This dude’s small, we’ll be OK,” LeDonne said — then the head coach of Shaler High School — before Smith scored three touchdowns to lead Penn Hills to a 53-0 victory over LeDonne’s Titans.

At 5-foot-7, 234 pounds, Smith has one of the most unique frames in college football, a build that embodies his nickname to perfection, but one that’s likely limited his opportunities in the backfield.

Following Devyn Ford’s recent departure from the program, however, Smith’s room for opportunity has never looked brighter, taking over for Ford as a lead blocker for a number of kickoffs in Penn State’s latest victory over Northwestern.

“Don’t count him out,” quarterback Sean Clifford said postgame. “He was ready to go, he wanted to go. He may not be a scholarship guy, but he’s a damn good player.”

If you were to walk down the tailgate lots on game day and ask fans if they’ve ever heard of Smith, it’s likely they’d say no.

In Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, however, Smith’s a local legend, just four years removed from leading his Indians to a 16-0 record and their first state championship since 1995, setting the school’s single-season rushing record in the process.

After facing him as an opposing coach, LeDonne joined forces with Smith in 2017, later building one of the most dominant teams in Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League history. But it wasn’t all hugs and kisses from the start.

“When I first came to Penn Hills at the start of Tank’s junior year, there were a lot of guys questioning the coaching staff,” LeDonne said. “But he rallied the players and pushed them through the summer months and workouts.”

Smith began to emerge as one of the program’s most vocal leaders almost immediately after LeDonne stepped in — likely in part to his deep family ties to coaching.

Smith’s uncle Terry Smith — currently Penn State’s cornerbacks coach — and father Harvey Smith — a former standout receiver at West Virginia — served as Gateway High School’s head coach and offensive coordinator, respectively, for a portion of Smith’s childhood.

Terry and his stepson, Justin King, each paved standout playing careers at Penn State, but the Nittany Lions — like most Division I programs — refrained from offering Tank a scholarship offer.

“A couple Power Five schools really liked him, but they were concerned about his height,” LeDonne said. “But you just have to go by performance sometimes, and what he did on the field was far more than what the metric said he could have done based on his size.”

What Smith did as a senior was tally 1,750 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns, making 16 teams miserable each Friday night.

Because LeDonne often lined him up at slot receiver, Smith finished with 2,103 total yards for the 2018 season.

“He was very strong and explosive,” LeDonne said. “His moves were deceiving because he still had a lot of speed. He broke off for a lot of touchdowns with his speed, but he also packed a powerful punch.”

Smith ultimately landed a scholarship at Saint Francis (PA), where he stayed for one season before transferring to Penn State as a walk-on in 2020.

Slowly climbing the depth chart every season, Smith has always prepared “like a starter,” Clifford said, and now could be on the cusp of his most playing time yet.

“Whether it be on special teams or in the running back room, he understands his role,” Clifford said. “The young guys want somebody in the room that everybody can lean on and talk to, and you need a guy like that.”

