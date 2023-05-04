Though the 2023 football season is months away, incoming students are preparing for some of their first college experiences

For many new Penn Staters, one of the most important aspects of Penn State culture is football.

Whether you’re the biggest sports fan in the world or someone who couldn’t care less, going to at least one football game is practically inevitable.

Here’s some do’s and don’ts of Penn State football.

Do: Be ready to stand for hours

The first time I attended a Penn State football game, my back was on the border of spasming thanks to the four hours I spent standing up.

There isn’t an opportunity to sit down until halftime. No, not even for timeouts or commercial breaks. The constant standing of students is what brings the atmosphere to the student section.

I’ve seen people attempt to sit in Beaver Stadium during timeouts, which was met by confused “What’re you doing?” looks each and every time. Most times, other students have even shouted at them to stand back up.

If you think you’re prepared from standing at your high school football games, you’d be wrong. That’s what I originally thought, too.

So please, spare yourself the trouble and get on a back workout plan, so you’re not in as much pain after the game.

Don’t: Leave early

Do not leave early. Just don’t.

Leaving early is the Penn State walk of shame. The journey down the large flight of stairs feels longer when you leave early.

Not to mention that leaving early means you’ll miss the Alma Mater and the ringing of the victory bell.

Do: Scream on defense

The second the opposing team even tries to huddle up, let the vocal chords go.

Many flags have been thrown thanks to the student section screaming at the top of its lungs, especially when the opponent has its back to the student section.

The quarterback needs to hear his coach on the sideline to get the play call. The rest of the offensive line has to hear the quarterback hike the ball. As a result, delay of games and false starts are very common.

If you’re a quiet person, don’t be afraid. You probably won’t be able to hear yourself anyway because of the tens of thousands of people around you screaming at the top of their lungs.

Your ears will be ringing afterward, and you may lose your voice, but that’s the goal.

Don’t: Stand right between the bleachers

A lot of times there’s an excess of students admitted into the game, which causes the stairwell to fill up with people standing. If you find yourself standing on the stairs rather than on the bleachers, that’s fine — just don’t stand on the floor between the rows of bleachers.

Standing on the ground between the bleachers is the most annoying thing you’ll encounter at a Penn State football game. Just don’t do it.

Don’t do it for your safety, as well. In order to get the personal space invaders' away, students have resorted to bouncing their pompom on their head or putting their knee into their back to get them to move. It’s in the best interest of your own comfort.

Plus, there isn’t a good view.

Do: Get there early

It’s honestly surprising how fast the student section fills up before each game.

While a rainy noon game versus a bad team may cause the student section to fill up slower than normal, most of the time the student section is filled at least 30 minutes before kickoff.

For the White Out, I’d advise getting there two hours before the game starts. Come with a fully-charged phone to tide you over until kickoff, but I promise you won’t regret it when you have a spot on the bleachers and are avoiding the battle of getting into the stadium.

Don’t: Wear anything other than blue or white

I know Penn State has some cool shirts in a variety of vibrant colors, such as pink, red and yellow. But keep those shirts in the closet during football games.

Penn State isn’t a private middle school where uniforms of dress pants and collared shirts are required, but the football games are as close to a uniform requirement as you’ll find.

When people look at the student section, a sea of blue and white is frightening. Wearing a bright color makes you stick out, but not in a good way.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE