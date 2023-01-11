Former NC State wide receiver Devin Carter announced his commitment to Penn State after the Nittany Lions Rose Bowl win on Jan. 2. Nine days later, Carter has already moved on.

Carter announced his transfer commitment to West Virginia on his Twitter account Wednesday evening.

Standing at 6-foot-4, Carter was set to give Penn State some depth in a depleted wide receiver room after the departures of Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley. That’ll no longer be the case anymore.

The Nittany Lions will have to dip into the transfer portal again to secure some depth at wide receiver before the 2023 season starts. As of right now, Harrison Wallace III and KeAndre Lambert-Smith are the leaders in Penn State’s wide receiver room.

