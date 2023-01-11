PSU Rose Bowl Dec. 29 Stubs

Penn State receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield during Penn State Football’s practice session for The Rose Bowl on Thursday Dec. 29, 2022 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Ca.

 Caleb Craig

Former NC State wide receiver Devin Carter announced his commitment to Penn State after the Nittany Lions Rose Bowl win on Jan. 2. Nine days later, Carter has already moved on.

Carter announced his transfer commitment to West Virginia on his Twitter account Wednesday evening.

Standing at 6-foot-4, Carter was set to give Penn State some depth in a depleted wide receiver room after the departures of Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley. That’ll no longer be the case anymore.

The Nittany Lions will have to dip into the transfer portal again to secure some depth at wide receiver before the 2023 season starts. As of right now, Harrison Wallace III and KeAndre Lambert-Smith are the leaders in Penn State’s wide receiver room.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags