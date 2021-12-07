Detroit Lions nominate former Penn State football player for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

One former Penn Stater was nominated by his NFL team for a prestigious award Tuesday.

Jason Cabinda received the Detroit lions' nomination for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

.@jasoncabinda is the Lions' nominee for this year's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by @Nationwide. The honor recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities, as well as excellence on the field.Read more: https://t.co/h1vodu2mhF pic.twitter.com/RjuHgCj82Y — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 7, 2021

The award "recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field," according to a news release.

According to the release, the Lions' full back is "devoted" to serving the Detroit youth and community.

He's hosted a Back to School book drive, virtual reading sessions and established the Jason Cabinda Attendance Award for students.

