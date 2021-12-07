You are the owner of this article.
Detroit Lions nominate former Penn State football player for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Pro Day, Jason Cabinda (40)

Jason Cabinda (40) talks with NFL scouts during Penn State’s Pro Day held at Hobula Hall on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

 Erin O'Neill

One former Penn Stater was nominated by his NFL team for a prestigious award Tuesday.

Jason Cabinda received the Detroit lions' nomination for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

The award "recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field," according to a news release.

According to the release, the Lions' full back is "devoted" to serving the Detroit youth and community.

He's hosted a Back to School book drive, virtual reading sessions and established the Jason Cabinda Attendance Award for students.

