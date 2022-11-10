During the James Franklin era at Penn State, one of the biggest things that’s been criticized is the offensive line. Every offensive problem seems to stem from the poor play from the offensive line in the eyes of Nittany Lion fans.

The Nittany Lion offensive line has shaped up this season and has only allowed 13 sacks so far, the fourth-best in the Big Ten, which is a major step up from being the most-sacked team in the conference in 2021.

This year hasn’t been free of struggles, though, with Franklin saying week in and week out the offensive line is dealing with “bumps and bruises.”

On Tuesday during Franklin’s weekly press conference, the “bumps and bruises” were a lot worse than advertised, as he announced redshirt-freshman left guard Landon Tengwall had surgery and is out for the season.

Tengwall was one of the most important pieces on the offensive line and helped protect quarterback Sean Clifford’s blindside.

From the jump, Tengwall wanted to be a Nittany Lion, coming to camps at Penn State since he was in third grade, according to Franklin, and has been at Penn State for almost two seasons, starting in five out of eight games in those two years.

“He was high production and low maintenance, and you can't have enough of those guys in your organization, whether that's players or staff,” Franklin said. “He's been productive.”

The other big blow to Penn State’s offensive line was Franklin saying projected first-round left tackle Olu Fashanu will be week-to-week with injury for the foreseeable future.

Fashanu developed into one of the best left tackles in both the conference and the nation after starting in just one game in 2021.

With the two absent for the time being, Penn State’s offensive line has a huge hole to fill, especially on the left side.

The duo being out doesn’t mean they aren’t still making an impact on the offensive line, though.

Franklin said the pair has been helping out with the players stepping up, and he said Fashanu did a “really good job” being the left tackle coach leading up to Indiana — where true freshman Drew Shelton made his first career start in Fashanu’s place.

“Both of them give great insights while we’re watching film scouting, which is really commendable,” offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad said over Zoom on Tuesday. “It’s really impressive in my opinion because a lot of guys don’t do that. Those two, it’s really great to see them continue to help out.”

In the flurry of bad news for Penn State’s line, there was some good news for the future, as Nourzad announced he’s coming back for the 2023 season.

“Just looking at everything, I just really wanted to come back,” Nourzad said. “I don’t want to have any regrets. I mean, college football is super fun. It’s great. It’s a bunch of people’s dreams to do what I get to do.

“Penn State is one of the best places to play for. They have the best fan base. Our coaches are great, everybody is great, so it was kind of easy.”

Nourzad played three seasons at Cornell and is now almost done playing one at Penn State, where he’s rotated in at both guard positions and center, filling in for Tengwall against Indiana.

With Nourzad helping fill in the left guard spot, there’s still a question mark at left tackle, and against Indiana, the guy Penn State sent in was Shelton.

“I thought Drew Shelton has really prepared all season,” Franklin said. “He's another one of those freshmen in this class that I've talked to you guys about that has been very intentional about how he's worked, been very mature, and really from a very early point when he arrived on campus, we thought he had a chance to be pretty good.”

Franklin said he gives credit to the staff, including offensive line coach Phil Trautwein and offensive analyst Frank Leonard, for getting a true freshman ready for Big Ten action at a position as important as left tackle.

“I think [Trautwein]’s done a phenomenal job,” Franklin said. “Frank has done a great job.”

Trautwein is more of a methodical coach, according to Nourzad, and he’s not the type of coach to continuously scream in players’ faces when they mess something up.

“That was a big factor in deciding where I wanted to go because I liked the way that he holds himself on the field,” Nourzad said. “I prefer to have all those details, and he can fix it. I’m not just going to get screamed at, but he’s really detailed, and I think he wants that from us. I think that’s another factor of why we’ve improved.”

Franklin also credited offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich for the success of the offensive line because he calls plays that play to the strength of the offensive line.

Based on the status of the line, Yurcich will call more run plays, chipping with tight ends or having the quarterbacks move in the pocket a little more to help account for the less-experienced pieces now put in big spots.

The play calling takes the pressure off of the line, and having redshirt junior Caeden Wallace back at right tackle soon, which Franklin said he’s hopeful of, will also take some of the pressure off.

Despite the “bumps and bruises,” Penn State’s making it work at offensive line and is looking like it’s beating the stereotype of the “bad offensive line” in Happy Valley.

“When it comes to culture, everybody is close,” Nourzad said. “We’re all friends with one another. Everybody’s helping out their brother next to them. There’s no toxicity, nothing like that… I think the better culture with the O-line is driving that.”

