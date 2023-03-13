Just two weeks after John Scott Jr.'s departure to the NFL, Penn State has found its replacement at defensive line coach.

Deion Barnes, a former Nittany Lion turned assistant coach, will remain with the program and take over for Scott, the team announced Monday night.

After playing for Penn State as an outside linebacker from 2012-14 — winning Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2012 — Barnes had short stints in the NFL with the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs.

Barnes, 30, was then hired as assistant defensive line coach and graduate assistant for the Nittany Lions under Scott Jr., where he remained until his promotion to analyst in late January.

James Franklin had options to move outside the program for Scott's replacement, but ultimately felt it best to stay in-house with Barnes.

“We are excited to have Deion represent his alma mater as our defensive line coach,” Franklin said in a statement. “I have really been impressed watching him grow as a coach and leader these last three seasons. Deion’s passion for Penn State and the defensive line room has been a differentiator.

"It is clear to me that he wears his pride for this University through his work. The respect the players and staff have for Deion showed every day. I look forward to watching him continue to develop and inspire our defensive linemen. He was a great addition to our staff in 2020 and I look forward to watching him thrive in this new role.”

