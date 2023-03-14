Just under a decade ago, Deion Barnes was a star Penn State edge rusher, sitting in the same room he’d eventually lead team meetings in as the program’s defensive line coach in 2023.

Despite interviewing a “wide variety” of candidates from both the college ranks and NFL to replace John Scott Jr., who left for the Detroit Lions in February, James Franklin ultimately hired the young, in-house candidate Barnes on Monday.

It’s not often that graduate assistants jump to position coaching in just one year, especially at the Power Five level, but Franklin and his staff seem to believe that Barnes, 30, is ready to make the jump.

“We ended up interviewing a ton of people for it,” Franklin said on Tuesday. “People that we had relationships with, people that we didn't have relationships with… throughout the process it just became more and more obvious that this was the right thing to do.”

Current and former Nittany Lions “felt strongly” that Franklin hire Barnes for the position, which speaks to Barnes’ impact on those he coaches, but wasn’t necessarily the defining characteristic in Franklin’s decision.

Former Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher did as much as tell reporters at last week’s NFL Scouting Combine that Franklin “should” hire Barnes as Scott’s replacement.

Ultimately, the decision came down to an impressive interview process and an understanding of the culture and the defensive scheme, which Barnes coaches with his own unique demeanor.

“He has the ability to be hard and demanding on them in a way that they respect and can relate to,” Franklin said, “which a lot of times younger coaches have a hard time with.”

A likely reason for Barnes’ demanding nature is his past as a trainer in Philadelphia and its surrounding regions, helping develop some of the area’s “high profile” high school defensive linemen, Franklin said.

With an NFL dream behind him after short stints with the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs, Barnes made the most of his initial coaching gig at his alma mater, Philadelphia’s Northeast High School, where he began to shift from trainer to coach.

“There are aspects and similarities of those two jobs that are similar, but there's a lot of other aspects that go into it as well,” Franklin said. “I also think his ability to relate to the players and recruits is also going to be a strength of his.”

It helps that Barnes has had the opportunity to learn under some of the country’s defensive minds, such as current and former Penn State defensive coordinators Manny Diaz and Brent Pry, respectively, over the past three seasons.

Barnes knows exactly how Diaz wants to run his defense, which should make the transition that much smoother than if Penn State were to have dipped into an outside source for Scott’s replacement.

“When you go out and hire maybe a more experienced coach from the outside, you get [experience] but then that guy's got to spend time learning to defense and understanding the culture,” Franklin said. “So you could make arguments both ways.”

Many were interviewed for the position, some who Franklin was “definitely” considering hiring and others that were brought in as possible candidates for openings in the future.

But regardless of who appeared for interviews, Barnes ultimately wowed the coaching staff with each response.

“Not only did you hear it, but you felt his passion for coaching d-line,” Franklin said. “You felt his passion for Penn State, and you felt his passion for this specific group of defensive linemen that he has a relationship with.”

Since a decision on the vacant coaching role still hadn’t been made by Penn State’s spring break the first week of March, Franklin didn’t feel rushed to come to a conclusion until Sunday or Monday, he said.

So on Monday, the team gathered in a meeting room, one that Barnes had sat in as a player just years before, and Franklin made his decision public, walking toward a door to introduce the newest coach to his defense.

“I want you guys to meet our next defensive line coach,” Franklin told his team in a video posted by Penn State. “He’s already in the room!”

