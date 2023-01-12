Manny Diaz - Rose Bowl Presser

Penn State Football defensive coordinator Manny Diaz addresses reporters during a press conference ahead of the Rose Bowl game. The press conference took place on Dec. 16, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

 Caleb Craig

After flipping transfer commit Devin Carter on Tuesday, West Virginia scored a former Penn State player Wednesday.

Third-year defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah announced on Twitter he is transferring to West Virginia.

In three seasons in Happy Valley, Mulbah played in 19 games and had four tackles. In 2022, he played in 12 games primarily on special teams.

Penn State plays West Virginia in Week 1 on Sep. 2.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags