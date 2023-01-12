After flipping transfer commit Devin Carter on Tuesday, West Virginia scored a former Penn State player Wednesday.
Third-year defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah announced on Twitter he is transferring to West Virginia.
Locked in 🤝🔒 @WVUfootball pic.twitter.com/6JA1mxfKqg— Fatorma Mulbah (@Mulbah_55) January 12, 2023
In three seasons in Happy Valley, Mulbah played in 19 games and had four tackles. In 2022, he played in 12 games primarily on special teams.
Penn State plays West Virginia in Week 1 on Sep. 2.
