Defense wins championships, and apparently it wins spring games too.

For the first time since November 26, 2022, Penn State played a football game in Beaver Stadium. It resulted in 10 total points.

While some of the blame for a lack of scoring can certainly be placed on the skill position players, a lot of it falls on the offensive lines.

Football games are won and lost in the trenches, and both o-lines were completely outmatched by the defensive lines.

The blue team’s o-line included Hunter Nourzad, Drew Shelton and Sal Wormley, all of whom started for Penn State in the Rose Bowl. The other two starters from that game — Juice Scruggs and Bryce Effner — are no longer with the team.

Despite having an offensive line that included those key pieces, the blue team was still outplayed by the white team’s d-line, which heavily incorporated multiple freshmen.

The dominance of the defensive lines led to constant pressure on the quarterbacks and no push up front for the running backs, stifling momentum for both offenses.

With less time to throw, Drew Allar and Beau Pribula were frequently forced into uncomfortable situations, leading to a lack of success through the air.

“The blue team definitely had a really good pass rush, they had a really good defense,” Pribula said after the game. “It was difficult.”

The blue team’s defensive line featured plenty of talent, and Pribula mentioned the impact that two players had in particular.

“I think any time you have Adisa Isaac and Chop Robinson on the field…they’re two playmakers, two freak athletes, they’re really good,” Pribula said.

The quarterbacks went a combined 29-for-58 for 294 yards with one touchdown and one interception. As underwhelming as that was, the run game fared much worse.

Both teams combined for just 22 net yards on 35 carries, with the white team posting an abysmal -24 yards on the ground.

Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen — who averaged 6.8 and 5.2 yards per carry respectively in their freshman campaigns — both had a long of six yards.

In 2022, Penn State tied for fifth nationally with 104 tackles for loss. On Saturday, the defenses combined for 11 such instances.

Defensive end Chop Robinson was one of 10 players across either team partially credited with a tackle for loss. After the game, Robinson talked about how the defense had come together throughout the spring.

“I think everybody worked hard, fought through the pain that they had to fight through, and they did pretty good fighting through spring ball,” Robinson said.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland, native also noticed the disparity in performance along the lines of scrimmage for both teams.

“The white team defense was crushing the blue team’s offense and vice versa,” Robinson said.

On the opposite sideline representing the white team was Dani Dennis-Sutton, another impact player, who recorded a pair of sacks in the contest. It was an impressive showing for the sophomore, who arrived in Happy Valley as a 5-star recruit and appeared in all 13 games last season as a true freshman.

For Robinson, that success was to be expected from his fellow defensive end.

“It’s not really surprising for me because I’ve been seeing it since the first day I met him, how hard he works, he’s very consistent,” Robinson said. “Compared to last year he’s way more confident in his game.”

There were plenty of positive takeaways from the defensive line’s standpoint, as the offense was unable to contain the pass rush or create holes for the running backs.

It remains unclear whether this signifies that the defensive line is going to be extremely dominant, the offensive line is going to be a glaring weakness, or a mix of both.

