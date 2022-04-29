Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books, and it didn’t have a lack of excitement, as nine trades occurred in the first round.

It seemed like anyone could be taken at any point, as the chaos from the first-day trades gave way to a first round not many could have predicted.

Only one Penn Stater went off the board, but more are likely to follow early in Day 2.

Here’s a quick recap of Round 1 and where prominent Nittany Lions might fall moving forward.

Jahan Dotson, wide receivers taken early

Going into the draft, Jahan Dotson was projected by many experts as a late first- or early second-round selection.

That couldn’t have been further from the case.

After four wide receivers were selected in the span of five draft picks — Drake London at No. 8, Garrett Wilson at No. 10, Chris Olave at No. 11 and Jameson Williams at No. 12 — it looked as if everyone was focused on finding their next elite pass catcher.

The Washington Commanders were no exception, as the nation’s capital selected Dotson at No. 16 overall, well ahead of his initial draft projection heading into Thursday’s event.

The Commanders originally held the No. 11 overall pick, but they traded down to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 16 pick as well as a third- and fourth-round pick. The Saints wound up taking Olave in Washington’s old spot.

Dotson won’t have to travel far to find his new home at FedEx Field, joining a receiving core headed by former Ohio State receivers Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.

Dotson’s selection ends a nearly two-decade drought, becoming the first Penn State wideout to be selected in the first round since Bryant Johnson in 2003.

The former Nittany Lion joins a recent lineage of wideouts that have been drafted out of State College, including Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson, KJ Hamler and DaeSean Hamilton.

Brisker, Ebiketie should go in Round 2

Behind Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton, there wasn’t a clear-cut second option at safety, as Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker, Michigan’s Daxton Hill and Georgia’s Lewis Cine were projected to be taken at relatively the same area.

As the draft unfolded, three safeties got their name called in the first round, but Brisker wasn’t one of them.

Hamilton was taken No. 14 by the Baltimore Ravens, then Hill to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 31 and finally Cine to the Minnesota Vikings with the last pick of Day 1.

Brisker should be the next safety — or defensive back in general — to hear his name called when the draft picks up where it left off on Thursday.

Brisker isn’t the only Nittany Lion defender that had a chance of being drafted on the first day of the NFL Draft but ultimately didn’t.

Arnold Ebiketie’s standout 2021 season with Penn State put him just outside of arm’s reach of the first round on most big boards, but with the influx of trades that were seen in Round 1, it wasn’t impossible that the blue-and-white edge rusher could’ve been chosen.

In arguably the most talented position in this year’s draft, five edge rushers were taken off the board on Thursday. However, the Temple transfer didn’t quite make the cut for the first 32 picks.

With the amount of players at his position taken already, expect Ebiketie’s name called in the next wave of selections, potentially behind just Michigan’s David Ojabo.

