James Franklin announced the hiring of Danny Rocco, who will serve in an off-field role during his press conference on Monday.

Rocco played linebacker at Penn State under Joe Paterno for two years before transferring to Wake Forest prior to the 1981 season.

After his playing career ended, Rocco entered the coaching ranks at the college level, spending 16 years as a head coach, with stints at Liberty, Richmond and Delaware.

Rocco has 121 wins to his name, including four Big South titles with the Eagles, as well as three FCS playoff appearances with the Spiders and two conference playoff appearances with the Blue Hens.

Following a 5-6 season in 2021, Rocco was let go by Delaware.

"When you get guys like Danny Rocco to be able to join our program... not only his experience in the NFL, his experience as a head coach, his experience as a coordinator; he's also a Letterman," Franklin said.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State football players making position switches throughout spring practice Penn State’s 2021 roster featured a number of players who played multiple positions.