With winter workouts off and running Tuesday, two Penn State players switched positions, acclimating themselves in a new room ahead of Spring ball.

Cristian Driver, who spent time at both safety and cornerback since appearing on campus this past summer, said he has “fully switched over” to wide receiver. Meanwhile, former Lackawanna defensive back Tyrece Mills, who played linebacker in 2022-23, moved back to safety.

Driver’s position switch comes to little surprise. He played both defensive back and wide receiver in high school and was given the choice of either ahead of his move to campus.

“I think my freshman year was just a year for me to feel out where I feel most comfortable and confident,” Driver said Tuesday. “I definitely feel like on the receiver side of the ball, on the offensive side of the ball playing on your Coach [Mike] Yurcich and Coach [James] Franklin, I feel most comfortable.”

The son of former Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl wide receiver Donald Driver, Cristian has quite the mentor in his back pocket who could help with the full-time transition.

“From my dad, I’m not really getting that college football mindset,” Cristian said. “I'm getting that pro level.”

As for Mills, who said he moved back to safety “about a month ago,” it’s back to the position he was originally recruited to play.

Like fellow Lackawanna alumni Jaquan Brisker and Ji’Ayir Brown, Mills will work primarily as an in-the-box safety, which transfers well from the linebacker position.

“There’s a lot of different tendencies that you learn that can help you at safety,” Mills said. “You can know if it's a run or a pass, and I learned that playing linebacker.”

