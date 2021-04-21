Earn It.

The unsponsored warm-up shirts worn by newly-promoted Premier League side Leeds United in its game against defending champions Liverpool on Monday night were simple. With “football is for the fans” gracing the back of the shirts, the message from the West Yorkshire side further highlighted in the club’s final score tweet.

The soccer world was flipped on its head Sunday with the announcement of a new breakaway competition called the Super League.

This new league has dominated the sports news cycle since its announcement, but how does this impact American sports?

Well, something similar could absolutely occur in college sports.

But first, what is the Super League that has caused all this commotion?

In short, the competition is currently being founded by 12 of the richest and most well-known clubs across Europe. The teams would participate in a closed league, which is a stark contrast to the traditional promotion and regulation model used across Europe.

This would allow for these select clubs to compete against each other and claim financial rewards unlike any seen across European soccer.

According to The New York Times, each founding member will earn $400 million merely to join the league.

This is four times more than what German powerhouse Bayern Munich earned for winning the UEFA Champions League last season, which is currently the most premier competition in European soccer.

The eventual goal of this league is to have 15 permanent members and then have five other clubs rotate into the competition. It would replace the historic Champions League competition.

The difference in the two competitions is in the Champions League, nobody has a guaranteed place.

The spot is earned from a team's performance the previous season in its domestic league.

Additionally, the teams that win the title in smaller nations like Belgium or Croatia are given a chance to play the best in the world and earn a sizable paycheck for doing so.

This announcement of the Super League has sent the soccer world into a spiral — with fans, pundits, managers and players all sharing disdain for the idea.

UEFA, the governing body of European soccer, has since been outspoken about the idea and has threatened banning clubs taking part in the new league from their current domestic leagues, as well as not letting players play in international competitions for their country.

This would include the World Cup.

Even UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned the move.

So as this story continues to develop, nobody is sure where European soccer is headed, what’s next or whether any of this will actually happen.

As of Tuesday afternoon, English clubs Manchester City and Chelsea have decided to leave the breakout league, and Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward has resigned.

But, I think the Super League could create an interesting conversation about college sports — specifically football.

The Super League was founded on financial concerns. The biggest, richest teams didn’t want to share money with the smaller teams anymore.

Think of it like Ohio State being tired of a portion of its bowl earnings going to the Big Ten to ultimately help the Rutgers athletic budget.

So, what if teams like Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, USC and Notre Dame decided to start their own conference?

According to an article from The Athletic highlighting this idea, the estimated media rights package for this would be at least $1.5 billion a year — and maybe more.

In America, all of our professional sports are a business. I mean, even college athletics are a business, who are we kidding?

In Europe, it’s just different.

Some teams included in this plan like Manchester United were founded in 1878.

America was barely a functioning country at that point.

These clubs are historic, are a way of life and offer a lot to their respective communities.

On the field, if you are bad, then you are punished by being relegated. If you are good, you can climb through the ranks and eventually achieve glory.

This is how soccer is unique compared to most American sports.

You have stories like Leicester City, a team that won the Premier League despite having 5000-1 odds during the 2015-16 season. The next season, the Foxes got to play in the Champions League against Spanish giant Atletico Madrid.

In college football, the power is already consolidated to a few programs, but should they want more money, I could see a Super League being formed.

After all, money defines everything in our world.

The problem would be, other athletic departments not included in this Super League would be destroyed.

If teams like Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan left the Big Ten, the value of the conference would vanish.

The lucrative TV deals that fund smaller sports at smaller schools would be gone — the same applies to the Big Ten Network.

A Super League in college football would be lucrative for the teams involved, but would certainly be crushing financially for the teams not invited to partake.

While European soccer and college football have two different backgrounds and identities, the idea of a Super League would certainly be appealing for the biggest brands.

Now, you are probably reading this saying, “This will never happen.”

Conference realignment has happened before, and with schools struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic, I wouldn’t write it off.