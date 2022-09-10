Penn State cornerback coach Terry Smith just got another player to coach in the class of 2023, a nice bow on top of a win over Ohio on Saturday.

Three-star corner Zion Tracy announced he is committing to the Nittany Lions late Saturday night.

The Glen Head, New York, native is ranked the sixth-best player in New York and just misses the top 100 players in the nation at No. 101.

The 5-foot-11 corner attended the blue and white’s camp in late June and an official visit of Penn State on Sept. 9 and attended the game Saturday.

Tracy becomes James Franklin’s second corner for the class after 3-star Lamont Payne committed in the summer of 2021.

