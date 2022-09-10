Penn State Football vs. Ohio U, Allar

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) ready's his team for play during the Penn State football game against Ohio University on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nitany Lions defeated the Bobcats 46-10.

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State cornerback coach Terry Smith just got another player to coach in the class of 2023, a nice bow on top of a win over Ohio on Saturday.

Three-star corner Zion Tracy announced he is committing to the Nittany Lions late Saturday night.

The Glen Head, New York, native is ranked the sixth-best player in New York and just misses the top 100 players in the nation at No. 101.

The 5-foot-11 corner attended the blue and white’s camp in late June and an official visit of Penn State on Sept. 9 and attended the game Saturday.

Tracy becomes James Franklin’s second corner for the class after 3-star Lamont Payne committed in the summer of 2021.

