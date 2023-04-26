Blue and White, Post Game

Former Penn State cornerback Storm Duck announced his new transfer destination on Wednesday.

After transferring to the Nittany Lions in December, Duck entered his name in the transfer portal last week following the conclusion of spring practice.

Duck will use his final year of eligibility at Louisville under first-year head coach Jeff Brohm.

Duck spent the first four years of his career at North Carolina, where he played in 33 games and amassed 103 tackles and five interceptions.

The Boiling Springs, South Carolina, native earned second-team All-ACC honors following his final season as a Tar Heel in 2022.

