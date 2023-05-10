Conference breakdown | Big Ten football tier rankings post-spring practice

The 2023 college football season is still months away, but it’s never too early to start looking at where teams stand.

The Big Ten has experienced some shake-ups recently, including coaching changes, transfer turnover and overall roster remodeling, making for an interesting offseason within the conference.

With spring practices finished and team depth charts starting to take shape, it’s getting pretty clear where teams stand within the conference.

Conference championship contenders

Since the 2014 conference expansion that added Maryland and Rutgers, the Big Ten has operated under an East and West division format. In each year since, the East division has provided the eventual conference champion, and 2023 figures to be more of the same.

Ohio State

The Buckeyes haven’t won a conference title since 2020, mainly because they’ve lost to Michigan each of the past two years. However, Ohio State won the four previous conference championships and could be poised to return to the mountaintop once more.

The departure of CJ Stroud to the Houston Texans via the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft is certainly a huge loss, and one that shouldn’t be overlooked, but Kyle McCord looks ready to step in as the next Buckeye signal-caller.

The former 5-star recruit from Philadelphia threw 18-for-34 for 184 yards and a touchdown for the Scarlet team in the spring game and figures to be the heir apparent to Stroud.

The soon-to-be junior will have some help, though, as Ohio State boasts some of the best wide receivers and running backs in the country.

Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka are two of the best returning pass-catchers in the nation, continuing an impressive lineage of talented Buckeye wide receivers. In the backfield, TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams make for one of the most dynamic running back tandems in the country.

Defensively, Ohio State returns playmakers such as JT Tuimoloau and Tommy Eichenberg, both game-wreckers in their own regard.

From a talent standpoint, there are few teams in the country that can go toe-to-toe with Ohio State, but Ryan Day and company have a maize-and-blue hurdle to get over.

Michigan

The Wolverines will look to defend their conference crown for a third straight year and have all the returning pieces to do so.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy will be back for his junior year on campus and has already led the team to one conference title as a starter. After going 208-for-322 last year for 2,719 yards, 22 touchdowns and just five interceptions, McCarthy has already shown that he can get the job done.

Joining him will be running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, who both ranked in the top five in the conference in rushing yards per game last season.

The Wolverines will likely be heavily dependent on their run game once again, and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Penn State

The Nittany Lions have struggled to get over the hump in recent years against the two aforementioned teams, but if there’s one thing that can take a team to the next level, it's a dynamic quarterback.

Former 5-star Drew Allar looks like he could be just that.

Allar appeared in limited action last season, but showed flashes of why he was one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the 2022 recruiting class.

Surrounded by running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, who combined for over 2,000 all-purpose yards last season, Allar certainly won’t be asked to do everything himself.

Penn State's defense also looks to be among the best in the conference once again, with talented returners such as Kalen King, Chop Robinson and Abdul Carter roaming the field.

Potential noisemakers

While these teams likely won’t be bringing home any hardware this season, they still have enough talent to cause some trouble for the other squads. It’s important not to take any of these teams for granted, as any of them are capable of an upset or two.

Wisconsin

The Badgers picked up a huge get with the hiring of head coach Luke Fickell, and he hit the ground running with a 24-17 win over Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Fickell also picked up coveted quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai and Nick Evers through the portal and will implement a more pass-happy scheme than what the Badger faithful have been accustomed to recently.

Braelon Allen will return at running back, and the Badgers bring back all of their top receivers, setting up for a high-powered offense in 2023 which could return Wisconsin to the top of the West division.

Though they likely won’t be bringing home a conference championship in year one of the Fickell era, the Badgers are poised to make some noise and potentially push for a division title in 2023.

Iowa

Iowa featured a historic offense in 2022 — but not in a good way. The Hawkeyes posted just 17.69 points per game last season, ranking 123rd out of 131 teams.

On the flip side, the Iowa defense allowed just 13.31 points per game, which ranked second nationally in 2022.

Despite receiving virtually no help from its offense, the Iowa defense was among college football’s best, tallying 15 interceptions, four of which were taken to the house.

The Hawkeyes lost defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness and linebacker Jack Campbell to the first round of the NFL Draft, but returned key contributors Cooper DeJean, Quinn Schulte and Logan Lee, among others.

Offensively, Iowa brought in quarterback Cade Macnamara and tight end Erick All from Michigan, so it’s hard to see the offense not improving.

If the black-and-gold defense can continue to dominate and the offense can manage to be mediocre, Iowa will be a team that no one wants to face.

Maryland

The Terrapins have the unfortunate task of taking on the three-headed monster at the top of the East and will likely finish no higher than fourth in the division as a result. That being said, Maryland has plenty of talented pieces at the skill positions and shouldn’t be overlooked on any team’s schedule.

The Terrapins return Taulia Tagovailoa, who ranked third in the conference in yards per game last season, as well as leading rusher Roman Hemby and leading receiver Jeshaun Jones.

The biggest weakness last season was a leaky offensive line which allowed the most sacks among the Big Ten, and there’s little to suggest that this will improve in 2023.

However, with so much returning talent at the skill positions, Maryland will have plenty of continuity from 2022 and should be able to build on an 8-5 season which culminated in a Duke’s Mayo Bowl win over No. 23 NC State.

Illinois

Bret Bielema surpassed all expectations in his first two seasons with the Fighting Illini and will look to continue that upward trajectory in 2023.

The transfer of former Ole Miss quarterback Luke Altmyer should be a significant step up at the position.

Additionally, Illinois brings back All-Big Ten offensive lineman Isaiah Adams and their leading receivers from 2022.

However, the losses of Devon Witherspoon, Jartavius Martin and Sydney Brown from the secondary can’t be understated, as Illinois allowed the sixth fewest passing yards in the country in 2022.

The offense looks to be much improved, so if the Fighting Illini can find pieces to fill in defensively, they’re primed to compete for the Big Ten West title.

The recruiting class was nothing special, but that’s never stopped Bielema in the past. As with previous Bielema teams, Illinois figures to be a well-coached, methodical football team that won’t make many mistakes and is capable of an upset or two.

Purdue

With Jeff Brohm heading off to Louisville this offseason, Purdue was another team in need of a head coach, and it chose to poach a coordinator from within the division.

Ryan Walters emerged as an elite defensive mind as the defensive coordinator of Illinois, and the pieces are in place for him to find success early as the new head man at Purdue.

Purdue’s 278.8 passing yards per game ranked second in the conference but will likely take a hit with quarterback Aidan O’Connell and wide receiver Charlie Jones off to the NFL. However, the transfer of quarterback Hudson Card from Texas gives the offense an immediate boost, and the return of Devin Mockobee at running back will keep the run game strong.

A poor recruiting class hurts but there’s still enough returning talent to repeat as West division champions.

Minnesota

The Golden Gophers have been one of the better teams in the West as of late, posting records of 11-2, 9-4 and 9-4 in their last three full seasons.

Minnesota lost the Big Ten’s leading rusher Mo Ibrahim, as well as second-string Trey Potts who transferred to Penn State but returned Athan Kaliakmanis at quarterback, who showed improvement after a rough start to his collegiate career.

Additionally, the Golden Gophers bring back their two leading pass-catchers in wide receiver Daniel Jackson and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford.

P.J. Fleck has built a strong culture in Minneapolis, and the Golden Gophers should continue to row the boat and make waves in the conference.

Michigan State

After an eyebrow-raising 2021 season in which Michigan State finished with an 11-2 record and ranked No. 9 in the final AP poll of the season, the Spartans came crashing back down to Earth in 2022.

After a disappointing 5-7 year in Mel Tucker’s third season at the helm, Michigan State also suffered several key losses across the depth chart.

Leading receiver Jayden Reed was taken by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the NFL Draft and projected starting quarterback Payton Thorne and wide receiver Keon Coleman both entered the transfer portal.

While the offseason has certainly seemed dreary in East Lansing, there are still talented weapons on the roster, and the Spartans could be a feisty team come fall.

Bottom feeders

For every winner, there must also be a loser — and there are a few teams that always seem to be racking up the L’s. Whether it be poor recruiting, mass transfer exodus or a coaching change, these programs will likely have a hard time finding wins this season.

Nebraska

After an ugly ending to the Scott Frost era in Lincoln, Matt Rhule will look to return Nebraska to its former glory, but that won’t be an easy task.

The Cornhuskers ranked No. 11 in the conference in both offensive and defensive scoring and weren't particularly good at running or passing the ball last season.

After transferring in from Georgia Tech, quarterback Jeff Sims established himself as the clear man to beat during the spring game, but he’ll have his work cut out for him.

Trey Palmer was far and away the best wide receiver for Nebraska last season but left for the draft, leaving a big hole in the roster which will be hard to fill.

Joining Sims in the backfield will be running back Anthony Grant, who surpassed 1,000 all-purpose yards in 2022 and will likely be a focal point of the offense.

Rhule has done a solid job on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal, but it looks to be more than a one-year rebuild for the Cornhuskers.

Rutgers

Greg Schiano is still searching for his first winning season in his second stint with Rutgers, holding a 12-22 record over the previous three seasons.

Coming off of a year in which it ranked dead last in the Big Ten in offensive efficiency and didn’t make any major changes, Rutgers doesn’t look capable of much improvement from its last-place finish in the East division.

With no clear-cut quarterback and a lack of talent due to recruiting classes which consistently rank in the bottom half of the conference, it's hard to find any obvious wins on the schedule.

That being said, Schiano has won 11 games with the Scarlet Knights before, and he brings back his two leading running backs Kyle Monangai and Samuel Brown V, as well as top tight end Johnny Langan, giving at least some motive for optimism.

Indiana

Indiana had the worst defense in the Big Ten last season and finished with just two conference wins — both by one score.

To make matters worse, only one of the Hoosiers’ top 10 tacklers from 2022 is returning, setting up for another rough season.

Offensively, Indiana loses its leading passer in Connor Bazelak and leading rusher in Shaun Shivers, leaving questions as to who will be the main contributors, though it won’t really matter if the defense can’t get a stop.

Northwestern

The Wildcats kicked off the college football season with an action-packed 31-28 victory over Nebraska in Week 0. They then proceeded to go 0–11, finishing tied for the worst record in the nation.

There’s plenty of work to be done for Northwestern, and losing offensive tackle Peter Skoronski to the NFL via the No. 11 overall pick is a backbreaking loss for a team in desperate need of talent.

Northwestern had the worst scoring offense in the Big Ten by a wide margin in 2022, recording just 13.8 points per game which was the fourth lowest in the FBS. The Wildcats weren’t much better defensively, ranking 12th in the conference.

Quarterback Ryan Hilinski will be back in the purple and white, and his favorite target Malik Washington also returns, though running back Evan Hull departed for the big leagues.

For Northwestern, there’s nowhere to go but up — assuming the offense can even “go” at all.

