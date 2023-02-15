Out with the old, in with the new.

Penn State’s early-enrollee freshmen and transfers have been assigned their jersey numbers from the 2023 season.

Here’s a look at the complete list as winter workouts pound on.

Transfers:

Malik McClain, wide receiver, No. 11

Storm Duck, cornerback, No. 29

Alex Felkins, kicker, No. 91

Riley Thompson, punter, No. 95

Notes:

Duck originally wore No. 29 for North Carolina but switched to No. 3 for this past season, meanwhile McClain keeps the No. 11 he donned over two seasons at Florida State.

Former Kent State wide receiver Dante Cephas, viewed as one of the nation’s top transfers, has yet to sign following his verbal commitment to Penn State so his number has yet to be released.

Early-enrollee freshmen:

Zion Tracy, cornerback, No. 12

Tony Rojas, linebacker, No. 13

Jaxon Smolik, quarterback, No. 14

Elliot Washington II, defensive back, No. 16

Joey Schlaffer, tight end, No. 18

Ta’Mere Robinson, linebacker, No. 24

Lamont Payne, cornerback, No. 27

Alex Birchmeier, offensive line, No. 63

Anthony Donkoh, offensive line, No. 68

J’ven Williams, offensive line, No. 70

Mega Barnwell, tight end, No. 85

Notes:

With former defensive back Cristian Driver switching to wide receiver in 2023, Tony Rojas takes his No. 13 on the defensive side of the ball.

Driver will likely be forced to switch from No. 13, unless running back Kaytron Allen does so instead.

With Jaxon Smolik locking up No. 14 after Sean Clifford, this pretty much solidifies that Drew Allar will not be switching to the number as some had anticipated he would.

Other number switches:

Jaylen Reed, safety, No. 7 to No. 1

Liam Clifford, wide receiver, No. 81 to No. 2

Omari Evans, wide receiver, No. 18 to No. 5

Caedan Wallace, offensive tackle, No. 79 to No. 73

