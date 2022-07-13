Penn State’s football facility has been called Beaver Stadium since 1960, but not every stadium name is set in stone.

The historic Staples Center in Los Angeles had its name changed to Crypto.com Arena in December 2021, and on Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced Heinz Field will no longer bear the ketchup company’s name in favor of the new Acrisure Stadium.

Most stadiums are either named after a company that bought the stadium, like the now-Crypto.com Arena, or they’re named after history like Beaver Stadium. College stadiums are widely named for historic players or major contributors to the program, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility for corporations to start grabbing naming rights at universities.

Even though there are no current talks of buying out Beaver Stadium, here are some of the companies and names that could buy Beaver Stadium should the moment ever arise.

Pepsi Field at Beaver Stadium

There is one pinnacle of Penn State sponsors, and that’s the soda company Pepsi. (However, the Pepsi contract officially expired this year, so maybe Coca-Cola could step in soon.) The name “Beaver Stadium” likely isn’t going anywhere, but something along the lines of “Pepsi Field at Beaver Stadium” could make sense.

Pepsi has been a sponsor of the Nittany Lions since 1992, and out of Penn State’s four major sponsors, it has the most dough.

Buying Beaver Stadium wouldn’t be Pepsi’s first stadium, as it formerly had rights to the Pepsi Center where the Denver Nuggets play, but it’s now called the Ball Arena.

If Pepsi wants to leave a major imprint on Penn State, it has the money to buy Beaver Stadium and stamp its name on one of the biggest stadiums in the county.

Utz Field at Beaver Stadium

Along with Pepsi, Utz is one of the bigger sponsors for the Nittany Lions, especially when it comes to food.

The snack brand doesn’t have a current stadium named after it, but it has sponsored some major sports teams like the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies and is now considered the official “salty snack” of MLB.

Utz also sponsors two other Pennsylvania-based teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

During games, Utz already makes its mark on Penn State fans as it represents a car in the weekly video race between the helmet and the Nittany Lion.

Utz is present at Beaver Stadium now, and buying Beaver Stadium would cap off the Pennsylvania monopoly that it currently has.

PSECU Field at Beaver Stadium

PSECU is another one of the four keystone Penn State sponsors that could buy Beaver Stadium from Penn State.

The nonprofit credit union based out of Harrisburg elevated its sponsorship with Penn State in 2017.

The company makes its cards with the Lion Shrine on them, which is one of the well-known landmarks on campus.

A fan who guesses the winner of the PSECU race during the game gets a gift card sponsored by PSECU.

PSECU already is present on Penn State’s campus, and it could elevate its sponsorship even more by buying Beaver Stadium.

Pegula Field at Beaver Stadium

The Pegula family has been a known name at Penn State, already having the Pegula Ice Arena, where the men’s and women’s hockey teams play.

In 2010, Terry Pegula donated $102 million for the construction of the blue and white’s hockey arena, which pushed both Penn State men’s and women’s hockey teams into Division I.

Other than donating, Pegula has deep ties to Penn State being it was his alma mater, and he was born in Pennsylvania.

Currently, the Pegulas own the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabers, so if they wanted to dabble in college football, buying Beaver Stadium may make the most sense because of their history.

Champs Field at Beaver Stadium

Champs is a well-known restaurant in downtown State College that a lot of Penn State students gravitate toward.

The sports bar doesn’t have close enough funds to buy Beaver Stadium, but it could take Beaver Stadium's name if Penn State students were voting.

Champs has ties to Penn State football with James Franklin and football players showing up from time to time after big home wins.

A Champs Stadium is a long shot, but the Nittany Lion students would go wild if it happened.

Hershey Trust Field at Beaver Stadium

Hershey is one of the world’s biggest chocolate companies, and the headquarters are just a couple of miles away from the Penn State campus, so the company could be in the running to buy Beaver Stadium.

Penn State and the Hershey Trust Company already have close ties, as the company donated $50 million to build Penn State’s medical school: Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

There is no stadium sponsored by Hershey (outside of Hersheypark Stadium), and since the company forked out $50 million already to Penn State, Hershey may do it again to get its first official stadium close to home.

