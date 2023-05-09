Column | Penn State football should learn its lesson from 2022, play daytime White Out

A sea of white under bright lights, Penn State’s annual White Out game is one of the premier events in football.

Since its creation in 2004, the White Out has only kicked off in daylight five of 18 times, with the most recent being against Michigan at noon in 2015.

Due to the Big Ten’s media rights agreement, however, the Nittany Lions have been left with less-than-ideal options for its next annual spectacle, typically played against rivals or the most challenging home opponent on schedule.

The options

If Penn State wants to stick to its typical nighttime White Out kickoff, as it has for the previous six seasons, the choices are limited.

The first possibility would be the 7:30 p.m. season-opener against West Virginia on Sept. 2, which is set to debut NBC’s Big Ten Saturday Night package.

While the Mountaineers have struggled in recent years, they still present themselves as the Nittany Lions’ toughest nonconference opponent of 2023.

If the game were scheduled anywhere but Week 1, it’d likely present itself as the favorite to host the White Out, which has never been played as a season-opener.

If not West Virginia, then the game is not likely to be played against a nonconference opponent, with Penn State’s two other home non-cons coming against an FCS team in Delaware and a struggling MAC program in UMass.

The two most likely White Out dates and opponents past the Mountaineers are Sep. 23 against Iowa and Nov. 11 against Michigan. Both games are expected to kickoff in daylight.

Two years after a season-riddling 23-20 loss on the road to the Hawkeyes, a game that featured multiple injuries to key veterans such as Sean Clifford and PJ Mustipher, the Nittany Lions are likely amped to get revenge.

Had Ohio State’s matchup with Notre Dame not been scheduled the same week, expected to be broadcasted at night on NBC, Penn State’s meeting with Iowa would’ve been the perfect game to fill the 7:30 pm. slot.

Coming off an 8-5 record in 2022, recently filling their longtime hole at quarterback with former Michigan starter Cade McNamara, the Hawkeyes are expected to be competitive next season and could find themselves as the White Out opponent if the Nittany Lions can live with a noon or 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

If Penn State can live with a daytime kick, there shouldn’t be much debate in whether Michigan is worthy of taking on the White Out game for a seventh time.

There’s not much question whether Fox, which holds the noon slot and carries the majority of Big Ten games under the media rights deal, will pick up the Nittany Lions’ Week 10 matchup with the Wolverines.

With that in mind and the fact that the Big Ten prohibits night games in November, Michigan will almost certainly visit Beaver Stadium in the daytime, regardless of whether it’s chosen as Penn State’s White Out opponent.

The right choice

Penn State wasted an opportunity when it chose Minnesota as its White Out guest in 2022.

Nothing quite compares when the event is played in pitch darkness under bright lights, putting an emphasis on the sea of white circling a packed Beaver Stadium, but the Nittany Lions should use the game primarily to boost the odds of victory against difficult opponents.

A year removed from blowing out the Golden Gophers 45-17, only time will determine whether Penn State has learned its scheduling lesson.

Granted James Franklin’s squad defeats Minnesota either way, the Nittany Lions could’ve used their White Out slot for Ohio State the next week, despite the game’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

Penn State led the Buckeyes by five points with just over nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter, before a late-game collapse led to an ultimate 44-31 loss.

With an increase in energy that typically comes from the White Out, the Nittany Lions could’ve found themselves with their first win over Ohio State since 2016, potentially leading to a first College Football Playoff appearance.

After winning the Rose Bowl, Penn State is expected to compete atop the Big Ten this fall and vie for a playoff spot.

With this in mind, the program can’t afford to waste another White Out game.

Michigan has won the conference each of the past two seasons and is expected to compete for a national championship in 2023.

The Nittany Lions will need to defeat the Wolverines to claim the Big Ten, and it would give itself the best chance to do so by playing the White Out on Nov. 11, regardless of kickoff time.

