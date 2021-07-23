Earlier this week, new information was released regarding a potentially massive shakeup in college football.

Big 12 powerhouses Texas and Oklahoma are rumored to be interested in a move to the SEC according to multiple sources, which would allow the SEC to become the first 16-team mega-conference in FBS college football.

While a move like this would obviously have massive implications on the SEC itself, it could possibly affect other conferences around the country as well — including the Big Ten.

It would open up the possibility for more moves across the college landscape, especially considering that the College Football Playoff looks to be expanding.

So now that this has become a real possibility in the SEC, what schools would be best suited for a move to the Big Ten?

Notre Dame

Notre Dame is always the first team that comes to mind when adding programs to the Big Ten is brought up — it just makes sense in a number of ways.

It would fit geographically with Indiana and Purdue both being located in the same state, making travel and other logistics a non-issue.

Plus, the Fighting Irish are already in the conference for hockey and have proven to be a good addition that boosts the level of competition across the board.

The same would be said for football and other athletics considering the success Notre Dame has had in its history across multiple sports.

A move would also allow Notre Dame to play a difficult conference slate, thus showing the CFP committee that the team has played a tough enough schedule to make the playoff field despite a possible loss or two during the season.

And with the rivalries it could create, it would be exciting to see a historic program enter one of the most historic conferences with a number of storied teams.

West Virginia

Another school with solid track records across its athletic programs is West Virginia.

While they would be the only team in their state to join the Big Ten, the Mountaineers switching conferences would make sense given that they are not necessarily in Big 12 country geographically — Morgantown is much closer to schools such as Penn State, Ohio State and Maryland.

Its background in football is also undeniable, as plenty of talent has come through West Virginia that would be nice to showcase in a conference like the Big Ten.

If Oklahoma and Texas were to leave the Big 12, then the Mountaineers could be inclined to do so as well with TV contracts and media exposure being top notch in the Big Ten.

It would add another great football atmosphere to the conference as well, with Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium being one of the more underrated venues in all of college football.

Syracuse

We have seen Syracuse make the move to a new conference before, leaving the football-defunct Big East conference for the ACC in 2013.

But this move would be one that could benefit the football program in a number of ways, beginning with the intrigue of playing among historically great teams.

It’s undeniable that the Orange have been a disappointment since joining the ACC, but what better way to build the program up and gain new recruits than being among some of the best talent in the country on a yearly basis?

Having a team in New York would certainly boost Big Ten viewership and even create some new rivalries with teams like Rutgers and Maryland who are also trying to gain momentum for their programs.

A New Jersey vs. New York matchup between the Orange and Scarlet Knights sounds like something exciting and would almost certainly need to take place in a venue like Yankee or MetLife Stadium.

Cincinnati

Cincinnati has taken a big step over the last few years in terms of its football program, coming up just short of a Peach Bowl title last season.

With three straight successful seasons in the American Athletic Conference, it could be time for the Bearcats to make the move to the big stage and compete among the best teams in the country.

Many thought Luke Fickell’s group deserved consideration for the College Football Playoff last year, considering the team went 9-0 during the 2020 regular season.

If the program were to perform like that in the Big Ten, then its success would be undeniable and could lead to a new power program within the state of Ohio.

Adding a smaller conference team could also open the door for other programs/conferences to do the same, making the balance of power in college football much more reasonable.

