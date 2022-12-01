Football vs Minnesota, Franklin

Penn State head coach James Franklin leads the Penn State football team out of the tunnel before Penn State's matchup against Minnesota at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Gophers 45-17.

 Nick Eickhoff

The landscape of college football is set to make a massive change in the near future.

The College Football Playoff officially announced Thursday that it would be expanding from a four-team to a 12-team format starting in the 2024-25 season.

Originally passed to begin in 2026, the playoff received the green light to move the expansion sooner after the Rose Bowl signed an agreement on Wednesday.

The first round of 2024 playoff will kick off Saturday, Dec. 21, at either the higher seed’s home field or another site chosen by the higher-seeded team.

The national championship will be played Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta and Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami.

