The landscape of college football is set to make a massive change in the near future.

The College Football Playoff officially announced Thursday that it would be expanding from a four-team to a 12-team format starting in the 2024-25 season.

𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧: The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams beginning in the 2024-25 season!Details » https://t.co/O4ZiAOQ4HZ#CFBPlayoff 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/5ZTVGXTZbo — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 1, 2022

Originally passed to begin in 2026, the playoff received the green light to move the expansion sooner after the Rose Bowl signed an agreement on Wednesday.

The first round of 2024 playoff will kick off Saturday, Dec. 21, at either the higher seed’s home field or another site chosen by the higher-seeded team.

The national championship will be played Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta and Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami.

