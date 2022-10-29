Former Penn State linebacker LaVar Arrington went out to his porch to grab a package, which was part of his daily routine. He saw that it had his name on it and opened it, nothing particularly out of the ordinary.

Inside was a ball and a letter, announcing that he would be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

“I felt disbelief,” Arrington told The Daily Collegian ahead of Saturday’s kickoff against No. 2 Ohio State. “I was so pumped up. It just meant a lot to have that opportunity to join such an elite group of people and further just solidify, finally solidify, what my career represents.”

Arrington was so pumped up that he immediately took a picture and tweeted out that he was selected to enter the College Football Hall of Fame for the Class of 2022, not reading the letter that said to keep the information under wraps for a while.

“But I already tweeted it,” Arrington said. “I was just so excited because I was just in disbelief of what happened. I was really pumped up about it.”

During Saturday’s game against Ohio State, Arrington will be honored for his time at Penn State and his induction into the Hall of Fame.

Arrington was the founder of “StixCity,” the legacy behind the No. 11 jersey, and also the starter of Penn State’s “Linebacker U.”

He was famous for the “LaVar Leap” where he timed the snap, jumped over the line and created disruption in the backfield.

Arrington said he watched a lot of film to be able to create a successful “LaVar Leap,” picking up on a team's tendencies and structure of the offense.

The Pittsburgh native played at Penn State from 1997 to 1999 and was the second overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft by the then-Washington Redskins.

“The pros were more of a business, but I would have 100% loved to have been good enough to go into the hall of fame,” Arrington said. “College was something different, and something special for me.”

After Arrington, there have been four notable Penn State linebackers to wear the No. 11, NaVorro Bowman, Brandon Bell, Micah Parsons and now true-freshman linebacker Abdul Carter.

“Everybody who wears the number, they are someone special and someone who creates the standard with all the guys that have worn it from NaVorro to Brandon Bell to Micah Parsons to Abdul Carter,” Arrington said. “You have to be a special dude to rock them sticks.”

Not just anyone can “rock them sticks,” each player who has worn the number post-Arrington asked the linebacker for permission to wear it.

“I would like for it to become a little more official,” Arrington said. “I’d love the university to get behind it. It has become a deal where ‘OK, 11 represents the best guy, not only for Penn State, but it’s the best guy nationally generally.’”

The most notable wearer of No. 11 is Parsons, who was a force both in college and now even more so in the NFL, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 and a frontrunner to win Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.

Parsons, with the NFL opening up the number pool, chose to stay with No. 11 in the pros on the Dallas Cowboys.

“I love it,” Arrington said. “It’s special. It represents something special. I love that he is doing it and I love that he’s the best in the game.”

Now at Penn State, Carter reps No. 11 and has already started to make a name for himself, getting his first career start against Minnesota in the White Out.

Arrington thinks Carter is a good fit for the number and said, from what he’s seen, Carter is a special player.

“Appearance-wise, movement-wise and athletic ability, he’s on par with Micah,” Arrington said. “Micah’s just a different breed. He’s special. Abdul has the ability and the tools to be special as well. It is pretty cool seeing him get the number.”

The soon-to-be College Football Hall of Famer will watch Carter as No. 13 Penn State takes on the No. 2 Buckeyes in Happy Valley with the Nittany Lions holding a 6-1 record on the season.

Arrington doesn’t really give any advice to the members of his “StixCity” club because he said it's more of a mentorship and a lead-by-example approach.

“We support each other, and we are connected by the number, by Linebacker U, and we’re connected by performance,” Arrington said. “We perform not only on the field but in the community and be a person of service. It’s just a standard.”

