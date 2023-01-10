James Franklin Rose-bowl media

James Franklin, head coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions, speaks to reporters during a press conference ahead of the Rose Bowl game in University Park, Pa. On December 16, 2022.

 Caleb Craig

On the day one linebacker, Curtis Jacobs, announced his return to Penn State, another announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Redshirt senior Cody Romano will enter the portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining, he announced on Twitter.

After not seeing action for his first three seasons with the Nittany Lions, Romano appeared in nine games over the past two seasons, six of which came this past year.

Romano tallied two tackles over his five-year career at Penn State.

