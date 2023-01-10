On the day one linebacker, Curtis Jacobs, announced his return to Penn State, another announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Redshirt senior Cody Romano will enter the portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining, he announced on Twitter.

Thank you Penn State pic.twitter.com/o0Sp6JZauT — Cody Romano (@CodyRomano3) January 10, 2023

After not seeing action for his first three seasons with the Nittany Lions, Romano appeared in nine games over the past two seasons, six of which came this past year.

Romano tallied two tackles over his five-year career at Penn State.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Meet Penn State football’s 11 January early enrollees It’s the time of the year for “set the standard” tweets from Penn State early enrollees who …