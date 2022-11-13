Clifford commends the offensive line, running backs for strong performance against Maryland

Penn State had a dominate win against the Maryland Terrapins, with a strong attack on all fronts. The Nittany Lions’ starting quarterback Sean Clifford commends Maryland’s team, but he said the blue and white “played them really well” at Beaver Stadium.

Clifford discusses true freshman Nick Singleton’s strong performance and what it’s been like to play with him this season. But aside from the offense, Clifford said this game was one of the best defensive performances he’s seen in a while by Penn State.

Clifford also adds how despite being a Nittany Lion for six years, he’s still learning every day from his teammates.

WATCH MORE