Once the youngest recruit to ever commit to Penn State, Mathias “Mega” Barnwell decommitted from the Nittany Lions in January.

On Saturday, he announced his decision to re-commit to James Franklin's program.

A 4-star recruit for the class of 2023, Barnwell is coming fresh off a visit to Happy Valley for last weekend’s White Out, and he's back in Beaver Stadium for the Villanova game.

Barnwell is Penn State’s third 2023 commitment and its second 4-star, joining offensive guard Alex Birchmeier and defensive back Lamont Payne.

The Nittany Lions currently hold the No. 7-ranked recruiting class for 2023, according to 247Sports.

