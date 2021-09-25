Once the youngest recruit to ever commit to Penn State, Mathias “Mega” Barnwell decommitted from the Nittany Lions in January.
On Saturday, he announced his decision to re-commit to James Franklin's program.
HOME🦁🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/36IMXMyAZr— Mega Barnwell (@mega_barnwell) September 25, 2021
A 4-star recruit for the class of 2023, Barnwell is coming fresh off a visit to Happy Valley for last weekend’s White Out, and he's back in Beaver Stadium for the Villanova game.
Barnwell is Penn State’s third 2023 commitment and its second 4-star, joining offensive guard Alex Birchmeier and defensive back Lamont Payne.
The Nittany Lions currently hold the No. 7-ranked recruiting class for 2023, according to 247Sports.
