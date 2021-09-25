Football commit graphic
Graphic by Ben McClary

Once the youngest recruit to ever commit to Penn State, Mathias “Mega” Barnwell decommitted from the Nittany Lions in January.

On Saturday, he announced his decision to re-commit to James Franklin's program.

A 4-star recruit for the class of 2023, Barnwell is coming fresh off a visit to Happy Valley for last weekend’s White Out, and he's back in Beaver Stadium for the Villanova game.

Barnwell is Penn State’s third 2023 commitment and its second 4-star, joining offensive guard Alex Birchmeier and defensive back Lamont Payne.

The Nittany Lions currently hold the No. 7-ranked recruiting class for 2023, according to 247Sports.

