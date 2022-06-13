Penn State football vs. Illinois, Franklin

Penn State’s hot recruiting streak suffered a setback with a decommit Monday.

Three-star offensive lineman Joshua Miller announced on Twitter that he is decommitting from Penn State and flipping to Georgia. He initially announced his pledge in December and claimed his recruitment was “107% shut down” in February.

Miller recently took an official visit to Georgia and performed well at a camp, which likely correlates with his decision to decommit from Penn State.

The Colonial Heights, Virginia, native is the 11th-ranked player in Virginia and the No. 43 interior offensive lineman in the country for the class of 2023, according to the 247sports composite rating.

With Miller’s decommitment, the Nittany Lions have three linemen currently committed in the class of 2023.

