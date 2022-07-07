Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class took a hit on Thursday as its lone quarterback commit flipped his pledge.

Four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes flipped his commitment to Florida, his hometown school.

Stokes plays at Nease High School in Florida, the same school where former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow played, and is apparently following in the 2007 Heisman trophy winner’s footsteps.

Stokes is currently ranked as the No. 22 quarterback in the country and participated at the Elite 11 camp, an exclusive camp for the nation’s top quarterback prospects, this summer.

