Penn State’s packed quarterback room might have another weapon to throw to.

Three-star wide receiver Ejani Shakir announced on Wednesday that he’s committing to Penn State for the class of 2023. Shakir appears poised to play receiver at the next level, but there’s some thought he could fit as a defensive back.

The Acto, New Jersey, native selected Penn State over multiple ACC schools, including Duke, Boston College, Pitt and Florida State. He also chose the Nittany Lions over Big Ten foes Nebraska and Rutgers.

Shakir is ranked the seventh-best receiver in New Jersey and the No. 48 receiver in the country, according to the 247sports composite.

He is Penn State’s first receiver commit for the class of 2023.

